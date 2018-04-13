Marty Schack Named President and GM of THV11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (April 11, 2018) – TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced this week that Marty Schack has been named President and General Manager of THV11 in Little Rock.

Schack has worked in broadcast advertising for more than 30 years. He most recently served at TEGNA’s San Antonio property KENS as Director of Sales. Prior to that, he was Director of Sales at KMOV in St. Louis.

The THV11 team worked with Schack for a brief time in 2017 as he served as the station’s Interim General Manager.

Schack said, “It was an easy decision to return to the family that made me feel at home. It’s often said that people make the difference and if that’s the case, I have chosen wisely. My wife, Julie, and I were overwhelmed by the friendly community in Little Rock and look forward to contributing to the city’s continued growth and prosperity.”

He’ll begin his role at THV11 later this month.

For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Amis at (501) 244-4527 or jessica.amis@thv11.com.

