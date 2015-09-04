MARTIN DYSTER OF LINEAR ACOUSTIC TO DISCUSS EMERGING

AUDIO-OVER-IP PROTOCOL IN IBC 2015 PRESENTATION

Presentation Will Focus on Future of Broadcast in Wake of AES67

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 1, 2015 – Linear Acoustic is pleased to announce that Vice President of Business Development/Television Martin Dyster and co-author Telos Alliance CSO Greg Shay will present their paper, “How AES-67, the New Audio-Over-IP Standard, Will Bring the Convergence of Telecommunications, Studio Audio, and Intercom,” during the Audio & Radio – Sound Progress session of the IBC 2015: Advances in Technology Stream event on September 14 from 8:30-10:00am.





Dyster and Shay will discuss how the new interoperability standard, AES67, will allow for telecommunications and contribution sound in broadcast applications to take advantage of the enhanced capabilities that using standardized AoIP presents. In the past, due to practical and technical limitations, applications requiring long-distance, high-quality audio backhaul required the use of specialized equipment to run in parallel with existing telecommunications systems. Now, with IP infrastructures integrating both LAN and high speed WAN, telecommunications and intercommunications can converge with production audio to function as one unified system. Furthermore, equipment utilizing previously competing protocols are now interoperable thanks to AES67.





“From witnessing the success that audio over IP has had in the radio realm, thanks to its Telos Alliance partners, Linear Acoustic sees the benefit that audio over IP can bring to the television broadcast space,” says Dyster. “This shift is much more significant than eliminating the economic redundancy of parallel systems. It allows staff in geographically diverse locations to coordinate and combine their efforts, as well as create new and streamlined workflows. Linear Acoustic, and the broadcast sector as a whole, will be involved with this technology for years to come, which is why we need to discuss and dissect it now, so broadcasters can better understand the best way to implement it.”





Linear Acoustic and Telos Alliance invites IBC 2015 attendees to learn more about AES67, the innovative steps that will come from it and the resulting benefits. To take part in the discussion on this subject, join Dyster and Shay’s presentation in the Emerald Room on Monday, September 14, 2015, from 8:30-10:00am.





