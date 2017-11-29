Marshall Expands Miniature Camera Line with USB-Powered Camera for Streaming and Collaborative Applications

TORRANCE, CA,NOVEMBER 29, 2017 – Marshall Electronics announces the release of a new addition to its popular line of miniature cameras for broadcast and pro AV, the new CV502-U3High-Definition USB POVCamera. It offers the connectivity, performance and reliability required for huddle rooms and web streaming applications with professional adjustment settings, interchangeable lenses and secure mounting options.

Designed for simple plug-and-play connectivity on any Mac, PC or Linux system supporting USB 3.0 input infrastructure, the CV502-U3 uses video capture drivers included with common computer software and soft codecs. Through the use of UVC 1.5, common teleconference and video capture programs can adapt best resolution and frame rate for optimal performance. Marshall also offers free downloadable software for manual adjustment and control where applications require it.

Using the same sensor and processor as the top-selling Marshall CV502, CV505 and CV565 miniature cameras, the CV502-U3 delivers up to 1920x1080p resolution at 60/59.94/50 frame rates. With a very low 0.2 lux (color) rating, the CV502-U3 captures accurate, sharp color images even under low-light conditions. The CV502-U3 ships with an ultra-wide 2.3mm 126° Angle-of-View (AOV) HD lens that is interchangeable to customize for specific applications. Marshall offers a wide assortment of lens options for a fully-customizable AOV and focal length per camera position within an installation.

The CV502-U3 is equipped with an adjustable, heavy-duty monitor/desk mount that can be adapted to any installation using common 1/4”-20 tripod interface. Ideal as a permanent fixture in huddle rooms and conference rooms, the CV502-U3 includes a 2-meter (6.5’) USB 3.0 cable with thumb-screw locks, allowing multiple users to operate the camera without having to set it up for each session.

Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics, summarizes, “Our new CV502-U3 USB camera follows the same formula that our popular POV cameras were designed to deliver — superior HD video quality, flexibility in lenses, ease-of-use and reliable performance. We believe translating our success to USB is a natural extension into Web streaming, podcasting, gaming as well as in collaborative studio and office environments. The CV502-U3 is a game changer for video communication.”

The CV502-U3 will be available for early purchase by mid-December 2017, with a full rollout to come in January 2018. Every camera unit will ship with a monitor mount (CVM-5), 2-meter locking USB 3.0 cable and standard 2.3mm M12 lens with 126° Angle-of-View (with various interchangeable lens options available upon request).

