Marshall Electronics Releases New AR-DM61-BT Multi-Channel Digital Audio Monitor

TORRANCE, CA, March 20, 2018 - Marshall Electronics announces the release of a new multi-channel digital audio monitor for NAB 2018 (Booth C6508), the Marshall AR-DM61-BT. Packed into a sleek 1 RU design, the Marshall AR-DM61-BT allows users to monitor up to 64 channels of audio vertically, or two detailed audio channels horizontally, and also includes a live video confidence monitor. It also is equipped with two powerful stereo speakers that feature a max volume of 100 dB.





The AR-DM61-BT has two dedicated 3GSDI inputs with loop through (MADI compatible), and one additional HDMI input. It has four stereo AES inputs and outputs, supports eight channels on "D" input and output (-10 dB or +4 dB switchable), and has speakers powerful enough to be heard even in a noisy control room environment. The 10-inch LCD intuitive touchscreen panel uses Loudness, K-weighted, relative to full scale (LKFS) bars and peak indicators, and is the first-of-its-kind to include a live video confidence monitor.



The AR-DM61-BT is fully compatible with the latest Dolby and Dante formats, and has a built-in Web server for software updates, storing, and retrieving presets, making the AR-DM61-BT a "future proof" solution. It is AES67 compliant and accepts inputs from multiple signal types with format conversion and matrix routing.



"The AR-DM61-BT is an ideal audio/video QC solution for TV stations, broadcast trucks, transfer stations, house of worship facilities and any other production broadcast that needs a dedicated audio monitor," says Bernie Keach, Global Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. "The AR-DM61-BT is a unique solution in that it is more than just a rack-mounted multi-track audio monitor; it serves as a live confidence video monitor and also comes with speakers for convenient onsite audio monitoring."



The Marshall AR-DM61-BT will be on display in the Central Hall at the 2018 NAB Show (Marshall Booth C6508).





About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.



For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.

