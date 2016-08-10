Marquette communications team shares live footage with media across the U.S. via TVU Networks’ video-over-IP technology

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s communications team is now using TVU Networks’ cellular video technology, which allow the university to transmit live footage from campus to media outlets across the United States.

As the presidential race accelerates, Marquette will offer TVU-enabled media interviews in high definition across Wisconsin and the nation with pollster Charles Franklin, who directs the Marquette Law School Poll — widely cited as the “gold standard” among polls. Media outside Milwaukee can now capture Franklin’s political analysis immediately following each poll release.

Marquette is the only institution of higher education in Wisconsin using the TVU Networks’ technology.

“The media marketplace is continually changing, and we are constantly seeking innovative ways to tell our Marquette story,” said Dave Murphy, vice president for marketing and communication. “While our Marquette story often starts in Milwaukee, we now have the ability to share it instantly across the country in markets that are home to our 110,000 alumni.”

The university will also offer expert analysis through TVU on key global events, including the Summer Olympics this August and Mother Teresa’s canonization ceremony this September.

In addition to transmitting live footage from campus, the university plans to follow students to major newsworthy events and feed the signal back to Milwaukee media outlets that are TVU partners. In September 2015, the Marquette communication team trialed the new technology in Washington, D.C., chronicling school President Michael R. Lovell’s historic trip to see Pope Francis. The team fed the interviews taking place outside the White House back to Milwaukee.

How the technology works

The TVUPack replaces the need for a satellite uplink and instead works through up to nine mobile connections, establishing a broadband network to send large files in real time. The TVUPack goes live with just the push of a button. Marquette’s team will initially work with a station engineer of an interested TVU partner to “pair” the transmitters, allowing a media outlet to instantly capture footage. The pack starts up in 20 seconds and automatically establishes all available wireless connections, giving users the ability to broadcast live immediately. You can learn more specifics on TVU’s website.

For more information, contact Brian Dorrington, senior director of university communication, at (414) 288-4719.