Marketron Partners With BCCA To Supply Real-Time Credit Information on Industry Advertisers To Member Media Companies

For the first time, Marketron customers will have the opportunity to share real-time credit information about industry advertisers with members of BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. This new integration eliminates the manual process of reporting on aging information to BCCA’s data warehouse. Marketron customers will have a choice to opt-in to an automated transfer of real-time, factual credit Information into the Media Whys report, alongside collection filings, tax liens, judgments, corporate linkage, payment trends, and trade data. There is no fee for media companies to participate.

The integration of Marketron customer data with the Media Whys report is the first and only outlet for media companies to seamlessly provide real-time, credit data about advertisers and agencies without specific media company attribution – the data flows into one aggregate umbrella of Media Provider for media-specific credit scoring. Information reported to the data warehouse is only used to develop Media Whys credit reports; it is not shared with other credit bureaus.

According to Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, “We are delighted to be partnering with Marketron. This vital intelligence from Marketron will enable BCCA report subscribers to assess the credit worthiness of advertisers using up to date information from other media companies.”

Says Deborah Esayian, Chief Revenue Officer, Marketron, “We are gratified to make this kind of information available to the industry in a turn-key manner – it helps our customers make better decisions that directly impact their businesses.”

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Marketron

Marketron is the media industry's leading provider of business software solutions and services, and specializes in revenue management and audience engagement solutions, the most widely used in the world. With more than 7,000 media organizations served, Marketron manages an estimated $15 billion in annual advertising revenue in the United States alone. The Marketron Mediascape platform is the only open architecture solution for the media industry and effectively streamlines operational efficiencies through a web-based platform that is open for partner integrations.