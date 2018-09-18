Corporate Marketing Video Production

Corporate Videos

Best Marketing Video Production Types for Businesses

In case you’re contemplating producing a corporate video for your organization, you’re not alone. Videos are 200%-300% more effective than other marketing media forms . That shouldn’t surprise you since video accounts for one third of all internet traffic. According to WordStream, “Marketers who use video grow revenue 49% faster than non-video users.” and “ 64 percent of consumers make a purchase after watching branded social videos” In any case, there are such a huge numbers of choices for corporate video services, so how do you know where to begin?

Before you set out on a video project, it’s essential to recognize what sorts of video productions are possible. There are all sorts from Marketing Videos to Internal Communications, Training videos, and Event Video. If you are looking for an overview, the fundamentals are bellow:

1. Lifestyle Brand Videos

These are typically shorter in length, frequently set to music, and they usually have a more commercial look to them. Lifestyle Branding is all about attracting a new audience and driving brand awareness. You’ve likely seen these pop up on a daily basis within your Facebook Newsfeed & & Instagram Stories. These short, memorable videos are the ideal method to catch the eye of potential new customers and get them interested in your product.

Genius TIP: To get Higher Return on Investment, get multiple edits of your video content optimised for Social Media, Email Marketing Campaigns, & Website Landing Page Videos.

2. Company Profile Videos

The about us or brand identity video is the backbone of corporate video production, it’s a profound insider perspective of your organization. With CEO Profile Videos we understand a it is more than just an annual report; It’s about capturing the essence of its company and chief. Generally around 2-3 minutes in length, these are a perfect method to tell your story & showcase your team, while establishing your company as a leader who drives innovation in your industry.

3.Customer Testimonial Videos

Nothing is more persuasive than a honest customer testimonial. Written review generally come across as disingenuous and not entirely trustworthy. When the testimonial is on video, it become much more human and instantly trustable. When potential customers get the opportunity to see how real customers feel about your company’s product or service it can be a truly pivotal moment. Let Commercial Media create a video case study for your company

4. Industry Explainer Videos

Similar to a product launch video, industry videos are ideal for startups or companies with complex product lines. These videos use music and narration paired with graphics to explain what a company does and how its product lines fill an an industry need. If you are explaining a concept, how a manufacturing process works, or how software works, the script is essential.

5. Product Announcements

Nothing is better for seeing a product in action than video, and when it comes time to announce new products being able to show-and-tell its features can be a powerful sales tool.

“Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch a video compared to 10% when reading it in text.” – Forbes Video keeps your audience more engaged longer ensures your company’s customers keep you in mind come purchase time.

Conclusion

Different styles of video productions each serve a their purpose. Most importantly, you must consider what your video goals are are before you decide what type of corporate video services you need.

Written By Henri Rapp