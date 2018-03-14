Marketing Evolution Adds Smart TV Data Through Partnership with Inscape

NEW YORK— March 14, 2018 - Marketing Evolution, leading provider of global AI-based marketing optimization and analytics software, today announced a partnership with Inscape, the largest single source provider of opt-in automatic content recognition (ACR) TV viewing data in the U.S. This partnership adds a powerful layer of insights for marketers, combining Marketing Evolution’s person-centric insights with Inscape’s TV viewing data, to measure results and optimize media plans across all channels in near real time. Marketing professionals can now consider viewing habits to adapt messages and achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).





"Our collaboration with Inscape adds critical viewing data to inform our customers’ marketing efforts, including how to best reach targets in today's fragmented TV landscape,” said Rex Briggs, founder and CEO of Marketing Evolution. “With the right-time delivery of second-by-second viewership details, this powerful dataset helps our customers gain a significant competitive advantage to optimize marketing campaigns and drive higher ROI."





Inscape delivers near real-time viewing data across millions of opted-in Smart TVs. When processed through the Marketing Evolution ROI Brain, this intelligence provides marketers with rich data to inform marketing campaigns and advertising creative, to more accurately target and segment with specific messages.





"Marketing Evolution understands that in order to deliver relevant marketing campaigns to the right audience, it’s crucial to include TV viewing data that has granularity, precision and scale," said Greg Hampton, VP of Business Development at Inscape. “We are excited to help them add actionable TV data into their offering and drive additional value for customers.”





Papa John’s, the third largest take-out and pizza delivery restaurant chain in the country, was seeking a robust measurement tool to directly connect the performance of their marketing efforts to program tune-in and viewership.





“One of our major marketing priorities in 2018 is defining a clear return for all our media investments,” said Brandon Rhoten, chief marketing officer at Papa John’s. “Fully-integrated, TV viewing data is critical to this end. Marketing Evolution’s Smart TV measurement helps us achieve our goal, and is just another example of why we chose this company as our new media measurement partner.”



To read more about Marketing Evolution and its unique person-centric, multi-touch attribution and right time optimization, using Big Data and AI within the award-winning ROI Brain software, visit:www.marketingevolution.com.





About Marketing Evolution

Marketing Evolution delivers better business results with an independent SaaS Platform for measurement and optimization of the entire marketing mix. Gartner CEB describes Marketing Evolution as ‘best practice’ in their case study of Regions Bank’s use of the ROI Brain Software. Forrester put Marketing Evolution in a class by themselves in their Measurement and Optimization Wave Report. Marketing Evolution won the ‘Big Data Gold Medal’ from the Advertising Research Foundation, they are the ‘partner of record’ for the Mobile Marketing Association global ROI research, and in Europe, Marketing Evolution won the I-COM Attribution category in 2017.





About Inscape

Inscape is a TV intelligence company that captures highly accurate, up-to-date viewing data from millions of smart TVs. The company is a leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and comprehensive cross-screen metrics. Inscape’s TV audience viewing data is leveraged by OEMs, brands, agencies, networks, measurement companies, DMPs and marketing technology platforms to power massive transformations in the industry. Its glass-level insights bring a new level of speed, transparency and actionability to the global TV market place. Founded in 2010 as TV Interactive Systems, Inc, the company operated at Cognitive before being acquired by VIZIO. Inscape operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary based in San Francisco, California.