Mark S. Clark Named Head of Development for 2C Originals

Punctuating a long, successful relationship that began in a freelance capacity, 2C Originals, the original content division of 2C Media, Inc., has appointed Mark S. Clark as its new Head of Development. The news was announced today by the North Miami-based company’s co-founder, Chris Sloan, who looks forward to putting Clark’s varied skills to work in 2C’s unscripted world and beyond.

“Mark is very ‘hands on’ in every aspect of development and production,” said Sloan. “He is a passionate storyteller who is sure to have some very exciting things in store for the 2C slate.”

Added Clark: “As television continues into unchartered territory, my goal is to create series that bring unprecedented access and offer inspiring, unique content that the 2C family and networks can feel passionate about.”

First tapped as a freelance editor/producer in 2005 (2C’s first year in business), Clark has assumed roles with increasing responsibility throughout the company’s 12-year growth. With his work spanning the launch of MyNetworkTV to integral roles in the promo campaigns for CNN, FOX, ABC Family, History, Science Channel, Comedy Central, Velocity and Animal Planet, Clark has served as a writer, editor, producer and director on more than 100 short- and long-form projects.

These projects aside, perhaps the most relevant aspect of Clark’s background is his role in developing four previous series with 2C, including Travel Channel’s “Airport 24/7: Miami,” which he co-executive produced and directed for three seasons.

“This series was truly like producing several unique shows at the same time, as we followed Customs and Border Protection, TSA, The Miami-Dade Police, Fire Rescue, airport staff and airline carriers with unprecedented access that we worked very hard to attain. It was a massive undertaking from development to series, and very rewarding.”

The other unscripted 2C series Clark helped to develop include CMT’s “Danger Coast,” WE tv’s “A Stand Up Mother” and Planet Green’s “Future Food.”