Mariner xVu(TM) Now Monitoring Over 30 Million Devices

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, Canada -- Nov. 24, 2015 -- Mariner, the global leader in Software Defined Monitoring(TM) (SDM), today announced significant growth in tier-1 operators using its xVu(TM) software, with more than 30 million devices now under management. That's an increase of over 50 percent year over year.

Leading entertainment and Internet operators across the globe are using Mariner xVu to gain real-time visibility into the subscriber experiences, where content is available anytime, anywhere and on a wide range of devices. Using the xVu software, operations teams can easily identify and resolve issues, driving down operational costs.

Currently processing over 18 billion events per month, the Mariner xVu solution identifies over 100 million QoE service impacting events. By providing operators with a proactive service monitoring approach, Mariner xVu allows them to take smarter action against issues such as network degradations, where the root cause may be hard to spot causing subscriber dissatisfaction owing to buffering, clipping, or complete suspension of service.

"The technology landscape is changing, and operators are investing in customer satisfaction initiatives while looking to capture economies for serving entertainment, Internet, and mobile offers," said Shaun MacDonald, SVP of Business Development and Marketing at Mariner. "As operators continue to face new challenges, especially with the fragmentation of additional devices in the home, Mariner brings experience and expertise to support the operations teams so they can efficiently fix problems rather than troubleshooting issues across an expanding network."

About Mariner

Mariner is the world leader in Software Defined Monitoring(TM). Our software helps operators centrally manage the complexity required to deliver new entertainment and broadband Internet services with real-time visibility into the subscriber experience -- anywhere. Mariner xVu(TM) enables service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate video network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls and call volume to ensure a superior TV and broadband service. More information is available at www.marinerxvu.com.

Mariner xVu is the world's most deployed IP video monitoring solution.

