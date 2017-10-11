Mariner xVu Supports Hrvatski Telekom in Launch of Next Gen Services for MAXtv Customer Experience Enhancement

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Canada — October 11, 2017 — Mariner xVu™ is pleased to announce that Hrvatski Telekom, the leading provider of telecommunications services in Croatia, has expanded its use of xVu's multi-award-winning software as part of a substantial investment in key segments such as television and broadband access. Part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, Hrvatski Telekom has just launched a new generation of MAXtv television services, setting a new standard for the TV program viewing experience. Hrvatski Telekom is currently engaged in a customer experience enhancement initiative, offering the broadest range of television programs in Europe to its customers anytime, anywhere.



Mariner xVu, a leading global provider of service assurance applications for pay TV, streaming, and broadband/Wi-Fi networks, will provide the HT operations team with a robust solution to allow them to more quickly deploy new features and functionality. The latest version of xVu will support the integration of HT's new middleware platform and STBs with the existing xVu deployment, providing monitoring and analytics for both the legacy and new middleware platforms.



"Since we deployed the xVu solution, our Care and Operations teams have realized numerous and significant operational benefits," said Hrvoje Jerković, Hrvatski Telekom's NT/IT Systems Management & Services Quality Assurance Department Director. "As we launch new services such as our MAXtv enhancements, we will gain tremendous customer experience insights by expanding our use of the xVu software. A key benefit to us — and ultimately to our customers — is xVu's ability to identify the root cause of issues across the service, network, systems and departments, at a time when our customers are watching more on-demand entertainment on both wired and wireless screens."



xVu is an open, flexible, highly configurable and scalable analytics engine designed to improve operational efficiency; provide context to viewership and subscriber statistics; reduce operational costs; and increase customer satisfaction (Net Promoter Scores) for IP video and IP-enhanced Pay TV markets and other broadband services. Because of the xVu's ability to operate across an increasingly complex and evolving set of video, broadband and Wi-Fi services, the software is compatible with many end-point client SDKs and other instrumentation sources in the end-to-end service domain. xVu can also be deployed as a standalone or readily integrated with a wide variety of third-party operational and business tools to provide unique value-added insight and guidance.



HT is another example of the significant growth of Tier-1 operators using xVu software. With more than three billion quality-impacting events analyzed per week, the xVu solution has been proven to positively impact Net Promoter Scores and is helping operators take market share and reduce churn.



"xVu enables operations and customer care teams to analyze, troubleshoot and manage the next generation of video and high-speed broadband experiences," said Marc Savoie, president of Mariner xVu. "With a view to delighting customers — not to mention the realization of significant OPEX savings — operators like HT are continuing to invest in software technology that gives a time advantage as the volume, quality and flexibility of video entertainment grows."



# # #



About Mariner xVu™



Mariner xVu™ delivers better customer experience through service assurance automation. Their multi-award winning software helps service providers centrally manage the complexity required to deliver new entertainment and broadband Internet services with immediate visibility into the subscriber experience — anywhere. Processing over 150 billion events annually, xVu builds a real-time view of events enabling a higher net promoter score, reduced churn and lower OPEX. More information is available at www.MarinerxVu.com.



About Hrvatski Telekom



Hrvatski Telekom is the leading provider of telecommunications services in Croatia, offering fixed and mobile telephony services as well as wholesale, Internet, and data services. Hrvatski Telekom serves nearly 1 million fixed lines, 2.2 million mobile subscribers, 763,000 broadband connections, and 408,000 TV customers.



The core activities of Hrvatski Telekom and its subsidiary companies comprise the provision of electronic communications services and design and construction of electronic communications networks within the Republic of Croatia. In addition to the provision of fixed telephony services (fixed telephony line access and traffic, as well as fixed network supplementary services), the HT Group also provides Internet, IPTV and ICT services, data transmission services (lease of lines, Metro-Ethernet, IP/MPLS, ATM), operating with GSM, UMTS, and LTE mobile telephone networks. More information is available at http://www.t.ht.hr/en/#section-nav.



