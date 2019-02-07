Maria Psyhogios to Lead Testronic Americas Film & Television Business Development

Testronic, the leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services and compliance for the film, television and games industries, has announced that Maria Psyhogios has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development, Film and Television | Americas.

Maria is a seasoned member of the media entertainment community with a track record as a leading sales executive. Most recently she led digital media/video sales efforts for the software design and services company Solekai Systems, a role she held for five years. Prior to that, her extensive sales experience included selling enterprise software and services to Fortune 500 companies, mainly in the Western US, contributing to significant sales growth. She is a graduate of University of Minnesota and has been active in industry events and organizations that included DECE (Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem), the Secure Content and Storage Association (SCSA), and HPA (Hollywood Professional Association),

“Maria’s consultative approach to business development is a tremendous asset for all concerned,” explains Jason Gish, President of Testronic’s Film and TV Division. “We pride ourselves on our intimate understanding of our customers’ business, and our ability to provide tailored services and cutting edge technology and practices to best service our clients and partners. Maria has an advanced understanding of how our work directly impacts their operations and revenue streams and builds relationships with her customers that go beyond the assignment.”

“I’ve known Jason and Testronic through my previous work with the DECE and SCSA and am delighted to have the opportunity to work with such an innovative and service-oriented team,” says Maria. “We share a dedication to supporting our customers success by building long term relationships, along with providing industry knowledge and technical excellence.”

Maria is based in Southern California and reports to Gish.