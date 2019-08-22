Marci Ryvicker, Wolfe Research, to Keynote Media Outlook 2020

August 20, 2019 – What challenges face programmers, cable operators, and new entrants as they navigate the rapid changes in consumer media consumption habits? Marci Ryvicker, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Wolfe Research, will address this question during her keynote entitled, A View of The Media Ecosystem: What Happens Now? at Media Outlook 2020.

Media Outlook 2020 is hosted by the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. The seminar will be held on Thursday, September 12, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, Floor 17, in New York. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. A light breakfast will be available at 8:00 that morning.

Ryvicker joined Wolfe Research in 2018 after serving as a sell-side analyst for Wells Fargo Securities. Known for her deep, bottoms-up, analysis of various media subsectors, she is frequently cited in a wide range of publications and is a well-respected keynoter at industry conferences. Her Media Outlook keynote address will draw from her vast knowledge of the media and entertainment space.

“Marci Ryvicker is a leader among media industry analysts who has her finger on the industry’s pulse,” said Mary Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA, the media industry’s credit association. “With change being the watchword in the media business, Ryvicker’s long history of analysis in this sector means she will give our attendees practical information that they can use now and in the coming year.”

Co-chairing Media Outlook 2020 are Antonella Ricciardi, SVP Group Controller, Entertainment & Lifestyle Networks and Telemundo Network, NBCUniversal and George Berbari, Director, International Revenue, Planning & Analysis, A+E Networks.

Registration for the event is $99 for MFM members; $79 for MFM corporate members; and $250 for non-members, which includes a one-year trial MFM membership. Eligible participants may earn up to four [4] Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Space is limited, get more details and register at https://www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its website:https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.