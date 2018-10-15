NAB NY: Manios Digital to showcase the latest from Cartoni, Kinotehnik, and Hawk-Woods

North Hollywood, Calif. (October 15, 2018) – Manios Digital and Film, the exclusive US distributor of premium solutions for the broadcast, film and pro-video industries, is set to make their debut at this year’s NAB Show New York on Wednesday, October 17 and 18 at Booth N335. The US distributor will showcase the latest from premium brands Cartoni, Hawk-Woods, and Kinotehnik, and feature unique packages and amazing new technology from partner brands that can only be seen on the booth, including the Sony VTK-Z280 and Venice Extension.

Each unique camera package will cater to specific markets and demonstrate how the products work in real life applications. Most importantly, all of the equipment will be live for attendees to demo. Some of the unique, highlighted packages include:

Cartoni Total Dutch 360 head, mounted to a Maxima 40 Carbon-fiber tripod system: We will be featuring the new Sony Venice Cinema camera with Extension system. This extension unit was released at the 2018 Cinegear in LA, and it will be the only one at NAB NYC. The extender, which is the size of a DSLR, will be mounted to the Cartoni Total Dutch and will highlight the creative shots you can achieve with our 360 head with integrated cable management. This set up will show the versatility of the Cartoni Total Dutch and how it can perfectly balance payloads from 1-55lbs. The Venice “Brain” will be mounted to a Cartoni Focus 22. Cartoni Focus 8 Tripod System with Sony VTK-Z280: This all in one ENG/ Video Journalist backpack is a fully outfitted turn-key solution for content creators using the Sony PXW-Z280 handheld camcorder and will be featured exclusively on our Booth. This set-up will spotlight the Cartoni Focus 8 head, which is loved by users due to the premium quality, reliability, light weight, best in class warranty, and price point. This package was released by Sony earlier this month, on October 5, 2018. Cartoni P90 Pedestal with Magnum Head: This is a true broadcast studio set-up equipped with a Panasonic 4K 3000 camera, Fuji 20X studio lens, and full-blown studio teleprompter. This set-up will demonstrate the high capacity P90 column, and perfect continuous counterbalance system featured on the Magnum while only utilizing a fraction of its 209lbs capacity. Cartoni Focus 12 SDS: Onboard Cartoni’s fast Smart Stop legs, Manios Digital will feature the new Panasonic EVA1 camera with Atomos Flame monitor powered by the Hawk-Woods Mini V-Lok battery, the smallest batteries of their size, and Vocas Run and Gun shoulder rig. This unique set-up demonstrates the Focus 12’s fast Touch and Go plate, alongside the fast and lightweight SDS legs, which can be deployed by releasing a single lever on each leg. With a payload ranging from 0-26lbs, the Cartoni Focus 12 SDS is the perfect tripod system for any production group shooting with a DSLR to a kitted out cinema rig.

Alongside these unique packages, Manios Digital will feature the latest camera supports, power and lighting solutions from premium brands Cartoni, Kinotehnik and Hawk-Woods. Some of this gear, includes:

Cartoni’s upgraded FOCUS 22 - Now available in 100mm, flat and 150mm bowl, the FOCUS 22 supports payloads 7 to 49 lbs, making it one of the most versatile fluid heads on the market. The new versatile design is compatible with many popular pedestals and sliders, making it ideal for ENG, rental houses and broadcast production environments that employ a variety of camera and support systems.

Hawk-Woods Mini V-Lok battery - The smallest battery of its type in the world, Mini V-Lok is a new ultra-small and lightweight battery that capable of powering cameras, monitors, lights and other types of broadcast equipment such as Gimbals. Available in 98Wh and 150Wh, both capacities are flight-safe. When used in tandem with an optional dual hot-swap adaptor, the Mini V-Lok can deliver up to 300wh of power—double that of a standard V-Lok—at roughly the same size of popular broadcast batteries.

Hawk-Woods Reel Power batteries - ARRI tested and approved, Hawk-Woods 26v Reel Power system is the perfect onboard power source for all high-power draw cameras including the ARRI Alexa LF as well as the original ARRI ALEXA, the ALEXA theMK2, SXT and 65. Specially designed for high current, high-speed applications including shooting in 4K, Hawk-Woods Reel Power system can perform where other digital cinema batteries struggle. Available in 100wh, 150wh, 200wh, 250wh, and 350wh.

Kinotehnik Practilite 802 - a TV Technology NAB 2018 Award Winner, the Practilite 802 is a high output half panel LED light designed to be a powerful and compact alternative to traditional 1×1 style LED panels.

