Makarand Karanjkar Joins Wohler as Director of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, SEPTEMBER 27, 2016 — Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, announces the appointment of Makarand Karanjkar as Director of Engineering. With more than 18 years of experience in the software industry, Karanjkar will be responsible for creating products that further enforce Wohler’s strategic shift toward software-centric monitoring solutions.

“Makarand has extensive experience across multiple technology domains and a proven ability to build sophisticated audio and video platforms,” says Michael Kelly, CEO and President, Wohler Technologies. “We are excited to welcome Makarand to the Wohler family as we continue to invest in bringing new solutions to market that meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Most recently, Karanjkar served as CTO at PRIMA Cinema, Inc., where he oversaw a team of professionals responsible for building and rolling out highly secure digital, in-home theater systems for the high-end market. There, Karanjkar helped develop a highly protected playback server, which communicates with a back-end deployed in the Amazon cloud.

Previously, Karanjkar served as IPTV Architect at MobiTV, where he was responsible for refining cloud components for streaming content delivery and designing an Android-based HDMI dongle to deliver steaming media in both SD and HD to TV’s using mobile phones. As a Senior Project Engineer at Dolby Laboratories, he oversaw a team that developed their first generation secure Digital Cinema server.

“I am excited to be a part of the Wohler team through this period of extensive change in the broadcast industry,” says Karanjkar, Director of Engineering, Wohler Technologies. “I am confident that with my software expertise and experience in audio and video processing, I will be able to make significant contributions to the Wohler team and help the company continue to expand its solutions and technologies.”

Karanjkar holds two patents, one for IP-based frame synchronization in a playback system and another for accurate audio content match detection, further illustrating that he is uniquely qualified to develop and execute Wohler’s vision of providing innovative media monitoring products and hi-tech software solutions to the industry.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio and data alongside the RadiantGrid™ platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

