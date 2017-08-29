MAGNUM roll up screen impresses visitors at the VIEW in Dortmund

The highly popular event location and club “The VIEW“, inside Dortmund’s famous U-tower, uses an AV Stumpfl roll up screen for their visual content.

©panUrama GmbH



The VIEW is a unique and extravagant event space overlooking the German city of Dortmund.

At its highest point, the location’s dome shaped ceiling reaches a height of almost 20 meters. The generous use of glass panels reaching down to the floor allows for a breathtaking view of the city skyline.

Located on the top floor of the 70 meter tall U-tower, the View sees itself as a multifunctional event location, offering its customers a professional sound, video and lighting setup.

Almost 600 people can be welcomed here at any one time for press conferences, weddings or exclusive parties.



A major eyecatcher right at the center of the VIEW is a 54m² AV Stumpfl MAGNUM roll up screen.

This premium quality large-scale projection screen consists of an aluminum/steel construction and features an electric drive.



Stefanie Niederwimmer, AV Stumpfl Sales Manager Screens, comments on the MAGNUM screen being used inside the VIEW:

“When using a large size roll up screen in surroundings as architecturally and stylistically demanding as the View, the functionality as well as the overall design and product quality have to perfectly fit the location. We are very happy that our screen can help the numerous U-tower guests to enjoy beautiful images.“

Further links:

http://www.panurama.de/locations/VIEW/1/

http://avstumpfl.com/en/projection-screens/roll-up/magnum/