Magewell Expands Pro Convert NDI® Encoder Roster with Fourth Powerful Model

February 14, 2019 — Nanjing, China:Magewell has unveiled the new Pro Convert SDI Plus standalone NDI encoder, the fourth entry in its rapidly-expanding Pro Convert family of devices for bringing traditional video signals into IP-based production networks using NewTek’s popular NDI technology. The new model converts SDI-connected HD or 2K input sources into NDI streams with extremely low latency and is available immediately, as are all three previously-announced Pro Convert models.

All four converters will be featured in Magewell’s booth (SU5724) at the upcoming 2019 NAB Show, taking place April 8-11 in Las Vegas.

The quartet of Pro Convert configurations offers content producers a flexible choice of input connectivity and encoding resolutions. The new Pro Convert SDI Plus and recently-introduced Pro Convert HDMI Plus encode source signals into full-bandwidth NDI streams up to 1080p60 HD from 3G-SDI or HDMI interfaces, respectively. The Pro Convert HDMI Plus can also accept a 4Kp60 input, down-converting it automatically to HD for encoding.

Meanwhile, the two flagship products in the Pro Convert series natively support 4K inputs and encoding. The Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus transforms sources up to 4096x2160 at 60 frames per second through an HDMI 2.0 input interface, while the Pro Convert SDI 4K Plus converts 6G-SDI signals up to 4K at 30 fps into NDI streams.

The Pro Convert family incorporates NewTek’s NDI Embedded SDK to ensure compatibility with the growing ecosystem of NDI-enabled solutions, and wraps its core functionality in a robust feature set. Automatic input format detection and network configuration provide plug-and-play ease of use, converting source video at its native resolution and frame rate by default without any manual setup effort. Loop-through connectivity allows input signals to be sent simultaneously to additional displays or equipment, while an intuitive browser-based interface enables users to control advanced conversion settings and FPGA-based video processing such as up/down/cross-conversion, de-interlacing and image adjustments.

The ultra-compact Pro Convert devices are ideal for both in-studio and portable field use. Value-added features for live production applications include a 1/4"-20 thread for standard camera-mounting accessories, preview and program tally lights, and NDI-based PTZ camera control. The units can be powered by the included AC adapter or via Power over Ethernet (PoE) for further deployment simplicity.

“Our Pro Convert family has gained tremendous momentum, enabling more content producers to easily and cost-effectively make the transition to IP-based live production workflows,” said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. “We have a history of offering customers a comprehensive choice of input interfaces and video formats so they aren’t forced to buy more than they actually need, and we’re pleased to continue this tradition with the introduction of the Pro Convert SDI Plus.”

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, processing, streaming and playout. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.





Copyright 2019 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc. in the United States and other countries. #NDIcentral