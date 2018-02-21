Magewell to Expand Video Interface Offerings at 2018 NAB Show

February 21, 2018 — Nanjing, China: Building on the momentum from the company’s highly-successful ISE presence in Europe earlier this month, Magewell will bring its growing range of high-performance video interface solutions to the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas in April. Exhibiting in booth SU6324, the award-winning developer will demonstrate how its feature-rich solutions reliably and cost-effectively help end-users, systems integrators and OEM product designers incorporate professional video and audio signals into today’s software-based media workflows.

“As software solutions have come to dominate the broadcast and professional production landscape, the need for dependable, high-performance video interface devices has never been greater,” said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. “Even the most powerful software applications are severely limited if users can’t easily and reliably get high-quality video signals into and out of the system. We introduced many new products in the past year to help customers bridge this gap, and we look forward to unveiling even more innovations at this year’s NAB Show.”

In addition to demonstrations of recently-announced and established solutions, Magewell will also preview a major new product line that expands the company’s scope beyond its well-known strengths in video capture and playout. More details will be released closer to the show.

Other featured products will include:

Pro Capture 4K – Magewell’s 4K PCIe capture cards combine high-performance, Ultra HD video ingest with powerful features such as CPU-free, FPGA-based video processing. Multiple models provide a flexible choice of input interfaces including HDMI, SDI (single-link 12G, dual-link 6G or quad-link 3G) or DVI. Highlighted configurations will include upcoming dual-channel models that simultaneously capture two independent, 60fps 4K signals on one card.



Eco Capture (M.2) – Designed for use in small and embedded systems where full-sized PCIe slots are unavailable, the Eco Capture family of video capture hardware offers OEMs and systems integrators an ultra-compact capture solution with low power consumption for space-limited applications. Featuring an M.2 connector and measuring just 22x80mm, four Eco Capture models offer single-channel 4K, dual-channel HD or quad-channel HD capture.



USB Capture Plus – Magewell’s external, plug-and-play USB Capture Plus devices are the easiest and most reliable way to bring SDI, HDMI or DVI sources into popular Windows, Mac, Linux or Chrome OS software. Voted by Streaming Media readers as 2017’s best capture hardware, the driver-free devices enable all types of computers including laptops to capture HD or 4K video with audio through a standard USB 3.0 interface.



Flex I/O – The Flex I/O family of PCIe input-output cards extends Magewell’s highly-regarded video capture benefits to playout applications. The first two Flex I/O models – one offering SDI connectivity, and the other with HDMI – each feature four input channels and two outputs, all of which can be used simultaneously with independent resolutions, frame rates and processing settings for maximum flexibility.

The 2018 NAB Show will take place April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of video and audio processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its I/O devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.