Former Omnicom Media Group CEO Barry Cupples Joins MadHive Board Of Directors To Innovate Within Media Industry

New York, NY -- June 6, 2019 -- MadHive, the leading advanced TV advertising solutions company powered by blockchain and cryptography, today announced that former Omnicom Media Group CEO Barry Cupples has joined the board of directors.

“Barry has been a strong partner and supporter for our efforts at MadHive for some time,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. “Our belief in bringing greater accountability and transparency to bear in programmatic for advertisers and agencies alike has been an agreed objective since we first met."

Barry Cupples brings more than 30 years of experience to MadHive. During his time at OMG, Cupples was instrumental in the success of Omnicom's award winning media brands OMD, PHD and M2M. Most recently Barry spent six years asin the Global Role of CEO of Investment Aat OMG. Prior to that, he oversaw 40 offices in 15 countries across Asia Pacific with more than 3,100 staff, 15 country heads, 2 regional CEOs for PHD and OMD, and 6 regional category champions. Earlier in his career, Barry was CEO across the strategically critical Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Region having set up and lived in several of the markets during the foundation of both OMD and PHD. Under his tenure OMG APAC brands were 5 times winners of agency of the year and in CEE OMG were awarded serial accolades by market.

“My goal has always been to innovate within the media industry on all fronts,” said Cupples. “And with the media industry currently suffering from issues of fraud, transparency, privacy, and a litany of other problems, MadHive is leveraging blockchain and cryptography to build a brighter future for the entire ecosystem. Where there is actual fire surrounding legitimate blockchain solutions in advertising, MadHive is almost always connected.”

MadHive also founded AdLedger -- a consortium of the biggest publishers, brands, agencies, and forward thinking-technology companies building rules and standards for how blockchains and cryptography should be applied to media and advertising. The non-profit is behind the most meaningful blockchain implementations to date, and recently launched a Blockchain Education Working Group with IPG Reprise Digital, Omnicom Media Group, IBM, GroupM, and Publicis Media. The group just released their first output; the Blockchain & Advertising Special Report [download here].

“AdLedger is providing a critical forum for collaboration between key industry players, while sharing knowledge and findings across the industry,” said Christiana Cacciapuoti, Executive Director at AdLedger. “Barry Cupples is an integral part of our consortium, and will be influential in the future direction.”

The AdLedger consortium consists of advertisers, agencies, publishers and technology providers such as Publicis, Omnicom, IPG Reprise Digital, GroupM, The Hershey Company, Coindesk, Meredith, TEGNA, Beachfront Media, IBM and more than 50 other influential companies in the advertising industry.

About MadHive:

MadHive is an end-to-end advanced advertising solution for digital video that leverages cryptography, blockchain, and AI to optimize business outcomes and deliver evidence-based accountability. MadHive’s next-generation advertising suite provides precision targeting, audience verification, as well as the first OTT-first device graph and cross-device attribution, while addressing the biggest threats to the advertising industry -- the issues of trust, transparency, fraud and brand safety.