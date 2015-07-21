Made for media perfection: AV Stumpfl FHD Media Player now shipping

Instant playback of all current video and audio formats has never been easier thanks to the AV Stumpfl solid-state FHD Player. Now shipping, the compact and rugged FHD Player can be synchronised via Ethernet, externally controlled from any location and can even trigger media based on GPS input coordinates.

“AV Stumpfl is known to be first in introducing the industry’s most innovative and functional products, and our FHD Player continues that tradition,” says Fred Neulinger, Technical Director at AV Stumpfl. "The real user benefit lies in the deployment of our newly developed synchronisation that’s designed to give users plug-and-play performance and letting users focus on getting other parts of the installation right!"

Already deployed in a wealth of real-time graphics-intensive applications such as corporate AV, museums, themed and visitor attractions and digital signage, the FHD Player can be synchronised using a dedicated computer protocol eliminating redundancy. A seamless loop mode and transition fading between clips ensures that video is shown automatically, every time.

Management of media is possible regardless of geographic boundaries. Automatic content triggering is based on location and positioning. For example, the player can be deployed as part of a local tourist guide system on ships, buses or transport.

And the benefits don’t stop there. Content can be loaded and downloaded automatically. Playback and scheduling can be configured according to calendar using a dynamic front-end graphical user interface. Configuration and maintenance of the FHD Player is achieved in an instant using customisable menus. Designed for 24/7 operation, the unit comes with automatic restore and hot swap capability.

FHD Players can be integrated into the AV Stumpfl Avio network and interactively controlled by proximity sensors, gesture detection, tracking, push buttons or light barriers.

Signal management is intuitive as the player will read the EDID of the connected device or create its own output signal specified by resolution and refresh rate.

The sleek Austrian design and matt black hardware weighs just 620 grams and a tiny footprint measures just 205 x 122 x 29mm.

Adding to complete return on investment, the player is future proof through the free feature updates from the AV Stumpfl website and is backed by AV Stumpfl’s unmatched global service and support.

“The functionality of our FHD Player ensures endless creativity with media management,” concludes Neulinger.

FHD Player at a glance