Macro Trends for Local Advertising in 2017 to be Discussed During Free MFM Distance Learning Seminar

Northfield, IL, January 31 – Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates, will discuss macro trends that will be affecting local advertisers’ 2017 media buying decisions during a Distance Learning Seminar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association.

Scheduled for Tuesday February 14, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, the CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar will include five predictions for 2017 and discuss how media companies can capitalize on the trends influencing local advertising purchases in the coming year.

“Local advertising continues to grow, but internal ebbs and flows in media buying have created an uneven landscape for local media companies,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “This free webinar, which we are calling our Valentine’s Day gift to the media industry, will provide valuable insights from one of the industry’s foremost experts on local media buying as well as serve as a great introduction to the Borrell Associates’ upcoming LOAC 2017 conference.”

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The deadline to register for the event at no charge is 5:00 p.m. CST on Monday, February 13. Registrations received after that time will be charged a $50 fee. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.