Lyon Video Goes Long with Addition of Six FUJINON Wide-Angle XA99X’S and Six HA18X8.5 Zooms

Wayne, N.J. – Columbus, OH-based Lyon Video recently purchased six XA99x8.4 ultra-wide field production lenses to compliment the mobile production company’s Grass Valley LDX80 Worldcam cameras on its Lyon 14 mobile unit.

The XA99x’s have already been used by ESPN for ESPN/ESPN2/SEC for NCAA football game coverage, including the 2014 Iron Bowl, Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl, and will be deployed on a daily basis for all types of programming produced by Lyon Video clientele. Other Lyon customers who have taken Lyon Video FUJINON Lenses-1advantage of the new lenses include Fox Sports and Yahoo Media Productions. Fox Sports production crew shot vintage cars road racing at Mazda Laguna Secca Raceway with XA99x’s. And Yahoo Media used the lenses for coverage of their Red Carpet show at the 2014 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Lyon Video President Bob Lyon said the XA99x’s are quickly becoming a go-to lens in their toolbox and “they have an outstanding wide angle of view and a strong multiplier in a great package.”

The XA99x8.4 combines high-performance imaging, a long zoom reach, and an ultra-wide angle. It offers a zoom range of 99x, a focal length of 8.4 to 832mm, and MOD of 2.9m. It features a newly developed patented image stabilization technology for rock-steady performance, which is especially critical for long-distance HD shots. High-resolution 16-bit encoders are standard, making it suitable to virtual, robotic, and digital signage, among other applications. FUJINON’s exclusive GO-Technology improves image resolution and chromatic aberrations at all focal lengths.

Lyon Video also recently purchased six HA18x5.5 HD zooms for Lyon 14, 12, and 8 for use on Grass Valley LDX80 cameras. The Premier Series HA18x5.5 offers 18x zoom from 5.5mm at the wide angle to 100mm on the telephoto end to capture images for a versatile range of scenes. It features high-precision Lyon Video FUJINON Lenses-2large-diameter aspheric elements, designed with Fujifilm’s proprietary cutting-edge optical simulation technology, achieving sharpness at the center as well as all corners to deliver edge-to-edge premium image quality.

“Our client response to this lens has been dramatic and fantastic,” said Lyon. “It’s a great balance of wide and magnification that has been missing from the high-end handheld lens marketplace. We like how the 99x and the new 18×5.5mm lenses fit into our equipment line up on all of our mobile units.”

Lyon Video has an extensive FUJINON lens equipment arsenal, including: 10 XA101x8.9BESM Super telephoto lenses, 6 FUJINON XA99x8.4BESM, and 16 FUJINON XA88x8.8BESM Telephoto HD field lenses. Rounding out Lyon’s FUJINON lineup are 27 XA72.9×9.3BESM Telephoto HD field lenses, 42 ZA22x7.6BERM Telephoto ENG/handheld HD lenses with 2x extenders, 30 ZA12x4.5BERM Super wide angle ENG/EFP HD lenses with 2x extenders, and 3 17×7.6BERM HD ENG lenses with 2x extenders, each paired with Grass Valley LDK/LDX 8000 cameras.

