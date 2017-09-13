LYNX Technik & Stream Engineering Co-Develop Teletext APP for greenMachine®

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, announces that it has teamed up with Stream Engineering to launch a Teletext Viewer APP for the award-winning greenMachine® platform. Visitors to LYNX Technik’s IBC stand, 8.C70 will be able to receive a demonstration of the new APP.



Designed specifically for the greenMachine® platform, the Teletext Viewer APP permits selectable Teletext content within video streams to be viewed in any greenGUI™ software application that is connected to greenMachine® hardware.



Launched with teletext standards for Europe and Australia, the new Teletext Viewer APP provides broadcasters with a tool to remotely monitor any page or sub-page of teletext data contained within a video stream. It also provides the features to control real-time data such as subtitles.



This Teletext solution will enable broadcasters to handle transmission and monitoring of World System Teletext (WST), the standard for teletext throughout Europe, S2031 WST for DVB/SCTE VBI data and OP-47 subtitles for Free TV in Australia. The APP supports teletext up to Level 1.5.



This APP was designed by J. Albrecht of Stream Engineering. Additional APPs are under development between LYNX Technik and Stream Engineering, including a metadata handling APP.



http://www.lynx-technik.com/products/greenmachine/