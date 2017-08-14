LYNX Technik Makes 12G SDI for 4k a Reality at IBC 2017

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, shines a focus on 12G SDI for 4k/UHD workflows at IBC 2017, stand 8.C70.



Ultra high definition (UHD) requires a system that can transfer data at a rate of 12 Gbps, over a single coaxial cable or optical fiber. At IBC, LYNX Technik will be showcasing its 12G SDI portfolio that is optimized for 4k Ultra HD broadcast applications and video processing. The three new products expand LYNX Technik’s existing 12G SDI technology platform, which currently include fiber transmitters, receivers and transceivers.



With its entire 12G portfolio, LYNX Technik is helping broadcasters provide end users with a more immersive TV viewing experience.



Highlighting the 12G lineup, is greenMachine titan, a new member of the award-winning APP-based solutions from LYNX Technik. For 4k/UHD applications, titan accepts either 4x 3G SDI (quad link) or 12G SDI (single link) inputs. Plus, conversion between single link and quad link 12G SDI signals is possible using greenMachine APPs. Titan also offers an optional 12G SDI fiber I/O. APPs for greenMachine titan that support 4k/UHD include: frame synchronization, embedding / de-embedding, up/down conversion and more.



A new universal 12G SDI reclocking distribution amplifier (model: DVD 1417) for the yellobrik series is suitable for SDI video up to 12G for carrying 4K video on a single cable. Built with high quality components that LYNX Technik is known for, the DVD 1417 auto-detects an SDI input up to 12G and passes it directly to seven outputs.



A new dual channel 12G reclocking distribution amplifier (model: DVD 1423) accepts a single input and offers 3 outputs (per channel). This compact, general purpose, dual channel reclocking SDI distribution amplifier is suitable for any SDI/HD-SDI video signal up to 12G for 4K applications.



www.lynx-technik.com