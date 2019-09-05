LYNX Technik Launches yellobrik 8K Fiber Transmission Solution at IBC 2019

LYNX Technik, provider of modular signal processing interfaces announces its new 8K yellobrik fiber transmission solution, which will be shown at IBC 2019, stand 8.C65.



The LYNX Technik yellobrik (model: OTR 1A41) 8K fiber transmission system solves the challenge of transporting real-time, uncompressed 8K content (up to 48G) over long distances with zero signal degradation or loss. The standalone, self-contained kit includes all the parts needed to send 8K uncompressed video over a single fiber link. It consists of four independent 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI channels with each channel individually reclocked and supporting resolutions up to 2160p/60Hz. The kits include the 8K optical transmitter, 8K optical receiver and power supply.

The new OTR 1A41 8K fiber transmission solution can also be combined with existing yellobrik bi-directional transceivers to add Ethernet signals or RS232/RS422/RS485 signals to the 8K fiber link.

This new yellobrik supports uncompressed video at full 7680x4320 50/59.94/60 Hz resolutions with zero delay and complements LYNX Technik’s existing 4K transmission solutions, the OTR 1442 and OTR 1441.

Full audio support makes this 8K transmission set a fully-featured solution. The modules transparently transport all embedded audio, metadata and ancillary data which is present in each of the four independent SDI streams.

This system can be used as standalone or mounted onto 19” yellobrik rack trays to build a larger 8K transmission system.