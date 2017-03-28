LYNX Technik Launches Four New APPs for greenMachine Platform at NAB 2017

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, today announced that it has developed four new APPs for its award-winning greenMachine® platform.

The four new APPs as well as the new titan greenMachine hardware platform will be showcased at NAB 2017, booth SL10321.

greenMachine is a new and unique concept on the market taking a three-prong approach to product definition and function. Rather than being a fixed, application specific box, greenMachine is a combination of general purpose hardware, software APPs and powerful control software.

NAB 2017 sees the launch of four new APPs including:

Color Matching – This image processing APP provides precise color matching with gain and offset adjustments for a variety of colors. It is an ideal tool for adjusting the output to the monitor being used and resolving any color accuracy issues.

SwitchOver – This APP is a two-channel changeover switch which can be automatically triggered when an input fails or manually triggered. It is ideal for applications that require an emergency switch for backup or clean switching between two video sources.

DolbyE Decoder - This APP enables the decoding of all 8 audio channels contained in a Dolby E Stream to PCM audio. Two instances of this APP can be used per greenMachine simultaneously.

Teletext Viewer - This APP enables the remote monitoring of teletext content within a video stream.

Users have a large range of APPs to choose from in the greenStore at http://www.lynx-technik-greenstore.com/, all of which can be mixed and matched to build the precise functionality needed. The concept of APPs means that a user can purchase more functionality or different functionality at any time, and therefore doesn’t have to deal with the issue of obsolete hardware. Plus, it should be noted that all APPs are “try before you buy,” offering users the chance to fully test new system designs before buying the functionality.

More information on the new APPs can be found at http://www.lynx-technik-greenstore.com/

LYNX Technik will be exhibiting greenMachine with the new APPs and functionality at NAB 2017, booth SL10321.