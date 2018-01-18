LYNX Technik Joins AIMS Alliance for IP Media Solutions

LYNX Technik AG®, provider of software-defined modular interfaces for broadcast as well as professional AV and industrial signal processing applications, announced that is has joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS).



LYNX Technik’s solutions are installed at facilities worldwide supporting applications ranging from broadcast production, playout and distribution, global sporting events, houses of worship, government, as well as medical installation and theatrical events.

With the ever-changing AV environments that media companies are operating within, LYNX Technik is committed to collaborating with AIMS and its partners toward reaching IP interoperability as well as the adoption of common standards for greater operational flexibility.



“At LYNX Technik, we strongly believe in enhancing our customers’ workflow with the help of innovative products and solutions,” said Sebastian Schaffrath, CTIO of LYNX Technik AG. “By joining the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, we are not only committing to standard IT-based technology, but extending our product functions to support our customers on their road towards IP-based media infrastructure.”



AIMS works with industry standards organizations, including the Video Services Forum (VSF), the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), to facilitate the industry’s transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile and versatile production environments.



LYNX Technik’s greenMachine® software-based processing platform provides a variety of hardware devices with functionality that is unlocked with APPs purchased from the greenStore®, allowing users to customize the system to their required application. greenGUI™ software, also a part of the greenMachine® platform, revolutionizes the way signal processing systems are visualized, configured and controlled.