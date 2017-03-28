LYNX Technik Expands greenMachine Family with titan and 4K/12G Processing

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, announces greenMachine titan, a new hardware component of the greenMachine solution. Titan is compatible with all existing greenMachine APPs available on the greenStore™ and will be showcased and demonstrated at NAB 2017 booth SL10321.

greenMachine titan is a four-channel hardware device that complements the existing greenMachine callisto, a two-channel signal processing hardware appliance. Titan simultaneously processes four 3G/HD/SD-SDI video streams or a single 4K/UHD video input. It offers up to 12G processing support (3840 x 2160 @60 Hz) and also provides the functionality to convert between single link 4K video (12G) and quad-link 4K video (4x3G).

Titan and all greenMachine hardware are compact self-contained general purpose A/V processing platforms designed to host a wide variety of applications or APPs. And now with the 12G capable processing, greenMachine helps to facilitate and support 4K infrastructure applications. The APPs available that support both the 4x 3G-SDI and 12G processing provide high quality and robust audio and video processing.

greenMachine was introduced globally at IBC and is a completely new concept adopting a three prong approach to product definition and function. Rather than being a fixed application specific box, greenMachine is a combination of general purpose hardware, downloadable APPs for customizable functionality and powerful control software.

With greenMachine, the industry has a way to reimagine its approach to purchasing, upgrading and building a foundation of signal processing solutions for any broadcast or professional video application.

How does greenMachine work? Users configure and customize the greenMachine hardware for the functionality needed by downloading APPs from the LYNX Technik greenStore. APPs can be mixed and matched to reconfigure greenMachine to suit virtually any application. As new APPs will be constantly added to the “greenStore,” this enables the hardware to be easily adapted into new applications, future proofing your investment. APPs are purchased through the greenStore and are all available on a try before you buy basis.

greenMachine can be as straightforward as a standalone appliance with a few APPs, to a complex system with multiple units networked together all over the world.

A wide variety of plug-in fiber options for SDI and Ethernet connectivity for greenMachine are available including simple point to point connections to multiplexed bidirectional CWDM applications with up to 18 wavelengths.

Titan will be shipping in July 2017 and demonstrated at NAB 2017, booth SL10321.

More information at: www.green-machine.com and http://www.lynx-technik.com/en/products/greenmachine/