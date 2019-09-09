LYNX Technik Debut’s HDR Evie+ at IBC 2019

LYNX Technik has developed a comprehensive suite of HDR solutions, powered by its multi-purpose award-winning platform, greenMachine®. These include: HDR Evie+, HDR Evie and HDR Static. The entire suite will be demonstrated at the upcoming IBC 2019 show on stand 8.C65.

The most recent addition to LYNX Technik’s HDR line-up is HDR Evie+, an enhanced version of the award-winning HDR Evie, which was officially launched at NAB 2019. HDR Evie+ uses segmented frame-by-frame algorithms, allowing adjustment of each segment (144 segments/frame) of the HD or 4K HDR content in real-time. Using impressive HDR captured images, HDR Evie+ processes and brightens specific sections of the video signal, while at the same time retrieving details from over-exposed sections of the video. This is all accomplished in an automatic process, which analyzes the incoming HDR image on a segmented and frame by frame basis, and without any changes of the aperture of the camera.

HDR Evie uses proprietary algorithms to analyze and convert HD or 4K HDR video to SDR video in real-time and displays images as you would actually see them with your own eye. Until now frame-by-frame corrections were only possible by manually applying correction metadata to each frame which is then utilized during live playback; a non-real-time process, both time consuming and expensive.

Both HDR Evie and HDR Evie+ are first-to-market solutions that offers this unique capability of fully automated and frame-by-frame HDR to SDR conversion.

HDR Evie and HDR Evie+ are ideal HDR to SDR conversion tools for more dynamically demanding and unpredictable content, such as live sports or news broadcasts, where the analysis and corrections must be adapted on a frame-by-frame basis to cope with challenging lighting conditions, brightness levels and image composition.

HDR Static is universal and adaptive in that it supports real-time static HDR conversion between SDR and HDR, HDR and SDR, as well as between different HDR standards. It accomplishes this with sophisticated algorithms and by automatically applying color and contrast corrections across the specified images and content to deliver greatly enhanced images. This is effective for fixed, predicable applications such as TV studio production.

All three of LYNX Technik’s HDR to SDR processing solutions support a range of open standards for conversion, tone mapping and color gamut including HLG, PQ, SDR and SLog3. They are powered by the greenMachine® titan platform, a compact self-contained AV processing appliance. Along with dynamic HDR conversions, greenMachine is also equipped with integrated frame synchronization, 4K/UHD up / down cross conversion and a suite of powerful audio processing capabilities.

The greenMachine titan platform supports single channel 12G SDI 4K/UHD conversions or can be configured as a four-channel device for 3G (HD) applications. 4K Quad 2SI inputs and optional 12G fiber I/O connectivity makes it compatible with almost any system.

LYNX Technik’s HDR suite of solutions address the needs for processing content from HDR cameras for delivery to HDR equipped displays or converting HDR content to SDR to provide content to the vast installed base of standard SDR displays in a media facility.

LYNX Technik will be at IBC 2019 stand 8.C65.