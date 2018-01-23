LynTec Enhances its Power Control Lineup With New Single DMX Address Zone Control Feature

LENEXA, Kan. — Jan. 23, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of customized electrical power control for installed audio, video, and lighting systems, today announced the release of Single DMX Address Zone Control, an optional control system feature for the company's RPC family of motorized circuit breaker panels, RPCR remote-controlled relay panels, and NPAC rack-mounted relay panels. Enabling use of a single DMX address to turn on and off a selected group of electrical circuits, the new feature reduces the number of addresses required for lighting control and, in turn, allows installers to use smaller, lower-cost DMX control boards for their projects.



"Our unique Single DMX Address Zone Control feature is especially important in small- and mid-sized installations when smaller DMX controllers are used and available DMX addresses are limited," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "It's just another example of the customer-driven design that differentiates our AVL control panels from the competition. No other vendor offers as many features tailored to small installations as we do."



The new Single DMX Address Zone Control feature, which comes standard on all networkable LynTec panels, is easy to set up using any web-browser-enabled device, a network connection, and LynTec's built-in web server. Users can add or remove circuits from a group associated with a single DMX address, and the group — effectively a zone — can include anywhere from two circuits to all the available circuits in the power control system. When it is necessary to operate each circuit independently, the user may assign each circuit a unique DMX address. Any DMX control source can be used to operate the system.



The new feature for LynTec's RPC, RPCR, and NPAC panels is available now. More information on LynTec and the company's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.



About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.



