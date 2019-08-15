LynTec Brings Intelligent Power Control to InfoComm Mexico 2019

LENEXA, Kan. — Aug. 13, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, announced it will showcase the latest additions to its extensive and robust power control solutions in the Oso Colmenero Booth 619 at InfoComm Mexico 2019, Aug. 14-16 at the World Trade Center in Mexico City. The company will display the new Xtend Power Control (XPC) modules and the NPAC rack-mounted panel, which bring the features found in its full line of patented RPC Control Panels — also being shown at the booth — to large facilities and new applications.

"We're excited to bring our partners in the LATAM market our latest award-winning innovative power control solutions," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "With the addition of our XPC line to our already robust power control family, we can cover any installation — new or retrofit — so customers have a single, intelligent power control platform to manage every device in their AVL system."

At the booth, LynTec will show how its new XPC series of remote relay modules extends beyond the traditional reach of the company's RPC and RPCR relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, the XPC modules can be placed anywhere imaginable: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere else equipment is located. Users simply connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in each device that needs customizable power control via LynTec's IP-based GUI. The family includes the 20A XRM 20 Relay Module with two independent relays to control the two onboard duplex plugs; the 30A XRM 30 Relay Module with a single relay switch that controls a single 30A L5-30 receptacle; a 1-RU rack-mounted XRS 20 Rack Sequencer powered from a 20A circuit to provide control to three separate duplex receptacles with independent relay switches for onboard sequencing; and a vertical rack-mounted XRS 80 Rack Sequencer strip that can manage up to four 20A circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide onboard control. In addition, the series features the XPC stand-alone controller, which brings all the capabilities and features of the popular and time-tested RPC controller to a stand-alone, 1-RU rack-mounted enclosure.

Additionally, LynTec will demonstrate the ready-to-install NPAC rackmount power management solution. It is the only rackmount solution of its kind to sequence on/off complex digital audio systems with easy-to-program extended step rates and time delays that guarantee proper component boot-up and shutdown automatically. NPAC is available in two models, 120V or 240V, and features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2-RU enclosure — saving valuable rack space over 4-RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together.

LynTec will also have its patented line of RPC panels on display. Designed based on the G3 Powerlink hardware platform by Square D — a universally recognized and trusted hardware foundation — this cost-effective and open platform eliminates the expense of custom-designed and -manufactured power control products for the growing number of AVL installations. It can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones using multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX, and RS-232). The RPC family of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30 to 84 controllable breakers per panel, the RPCR electrical relay panels that support eight to 64 relays per panel, and the NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. All of the RPC series panels can be networked together via their onboard web servers to form large-venue power control platforms. From LynTec's GUI, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks from any connected computer or hand-held smart device. The system can send alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies.

