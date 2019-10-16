LundHalsey Premier Broadcast Consoles Now Available in the U.S. and Showcased at 2019 NAB Show New York

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Oct. 16, 2019 — At InfoComm 2019, LundHalsey announced a partnership with Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, making LundHalsey's premier line of furniture solutions available in the U.S. for first time. Now broadcasters can experience the Kontrol Command fixed-height console, the Kontrol Air height-adjustable console, and the E-Type II fixed-height broadcast console at 2019 NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17, in booth N275.

"As partners with LundHalsey, we share a common passion for delivering solutions that set the standard in design and quality," said Paul Dolynchuk, director, product management at Legrand | AV. "We're proud to stand beside them at 2019 NAB Show New York and demonstrate the functionality and durability of their internationally recognized consoles, which are now available to customers in the U.S. for the first time directly from Legrand | AV."

Stylish and ergonomically designed, the Kontrol Command, Kontrol Air, and E-Type II all feature a modular steel bay system architecture and a .5-inch-thick compact laminate work surface with unmatched durability, manufacturability, and integrated cable management. Each unit can be customized and enhanced to customer specifications with a wide range of accessories, including LED lighting in different colors, touch-sensitive cable outlets that automatically open and close with the lightest touch, monitor arms that fully adjust to any user height and reach, pullout PC trays, and more. Additionally, the Kontrol Air features a height-adjustable work surface that can be moved at the touch of a button or remotely via the Kontrol Air mobile app.

Broadcasters will also receive complimentary custom design services to achieve the perfect solution for any broadcast and control space. A dedicated project manager at Middle Atlantic will work with customers throughout the project, from design, to quote, to shipment. Services will include concept drawings and high-quality 3D renderings for an accurate vision of what the finished product will look like in the environment.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at https://info.legrandav.com/LundHalsey.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings — including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

Image Caption: The LundHalsey Kontrol Air height-adjustable console, and others, will be on display at 2019 NAB Show NY on booth N275.

