‘LUIS FONSI DESDE VIÑA 2015’ U.S. TELEVISION PREMIERE THIS SUN., MARCH 8 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT EXCLUSIVELY ON NBC UNIVERSO

MIAMI – March 5, 2015 – Tune in to NBC UNIVERSO this Sun., March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the U.S. television premiere of “Luis Fonsi Desde Viña 2015” – a one-hour special featuring the stellar performance of international superstar Luis Fonsi from this year’s Festival Internacional Viña del Mar. Winner of five Latin Billboard Awards and a Latin Grammy award, Fonsi delivers an unforgettable performance that takes fans through a journey of his 17-year career as a musician, songwriter and producer.

Shot directly from Latin America’s largest and longest-running music festival, “Festival Internacional Viña del Mar,” Fonsi performs his greatest hits to date including “Aqui Estoy Yo,” “Gritar,” and “No Me Doy Por Vencido,” which have gained him platinum and gold record sales across Europe, South and Central America. Fonsi also shares a special performance of “Corazon En La Maleta,” the mega-hit from his latest album, as well his unprecedented rendition of some of pop music’s biggest hits.

Subscribers to NBC UNIVERSO can also visit NBCUNIVERSO.com and the NBCUNIVERSO NOW mobile app to live stream the special performance. In addition, viewers can relive the concert special for up to ten days after airdate online and on the app, as well as on Video on Demand and TV Everywhere platforms of participating cable, satellite and telco providers.

For additional content and more information on “Festival Internacional Viña del Mar,” visit NBCUNIVERSO.com.