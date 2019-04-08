LTN Global Unveils Complete, Customizable Next-Gen Production-to-Transmission Services

SAVAGE, Md. — April 3, 2019 — LTN® Global, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, and its Niles Media Division today introduced a series of service packages for premium production-to-transmission workflows. The next-gen Niles Direct, Niles Flex, and Niles Verge packages provide seamless, IP-driven solutions with guaranteed broadcast quality, global scalability, and flat rates for local, regional, and national events. A variety of package extensions allow for customization of packages to address the specific requirements of any live event or workflow.

"Our new Niles service packages make the creation of live content for live events simpler, more cost-effective, and easier to scale, in turn enabling users to drive more live content to more platforms," said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman at LTN Global. "By quickly and effortlessly extending their production capabilities, content creators at any level can produce and deliver live sports, esports, or corporate event programming efficiently and effortlessly."

Combining best-of-breed production tools, streamlined professional services, and a network with unparalleled versatility, the new content creation and transmission services from LTN's Niles Media Division extend content owners' ability to bring live content to more viewers on more platforms. The LTN Network ensures reliable and secure transmission, serving as a mission-critical, ultra-low-latency solution for point-to-multipoint delivery, with 24/7/365 monitoring.

Niles Direct: Tried and Trusted TV Remote Production Solution

The Niles Direct service package includes a mobile production unit with an expert crew and two long lenses (60x). All inputs are switched on-site with every component. The production crew is fully managed locally, packaging and delivering content from the site.

Niles Flex: Cutting-Edge Package Combining Client Freedom and Optimization Consulting

The new Niles Flex package incorporates an on-site production unit with expert crew and two long lenses (60x). Most inputs are switched on-site with some components remotely inserted. This package combines the value of traditional productions and the power of the LTN Network. It allows key personnel the ability to remotely manipulate content from a centralized location, while maintaining production standards.

Niles Verge: Centralized Workflow Customized to Meet Financial Objectives

The Niles Verge package includes a production unit or Niles ProPack with an experienced crew. While some inputs are switched on-site, most components of the production are added and controlled remotely. This package leverages the LTN Network, utilizing various workflows to remotely control, package, and deliver content.

All three packages include a flexible production unit staffed by an engineer and equipped with industry-standard production equipment, including Ross Video XPression and ChyronHego graphics systems, with future compatibility with Vizrt. Logistics and production support with each package includes pre-event coordination with the client, venue, and network; preparation of broadcast elements and graphics; and day-of-event management with on-site and virtual technical support.

On-air talent and set-day services are also available with each package. Further options include eyes-on-glass monitoring, recording and archiving, closed captioning, and sophisticated sports graphics.

Further information about LTN and the company's new Niles series of packages is available at www.ltnglobal.com.

