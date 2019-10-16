LTN Global Promotes Rick Young to SVP, Global Products

SAVAGE, Md. — Oct. 16, 2019 — LTN® Global, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, has promoted Rick Young to the role of senior vice president, global products. In this new role, Young will be responsible for the LTN Global product portfolio across all divisions. Working closely with divisional product management teams, he will set the company's strategic direction and cultivate key partnerships that enable the company to offer unique services within the media ecosystem.

"Rick has a lengthy record of leadership in organizations dedicated to content production and delivery technology," said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman at LTN Global. "We value his deep industry knowledge, as well as his thoughtful and creative approach to strategy and building unique, growth-oriented solutions. His dedication and leadership will be vital as LTN continues to extend its technology portfolio and end-to-end service offerings for content creation, distribution, and monetization."

Young joined LTN in 2018 as vice president of global business development, having previously served in similar senior executive roles at Encompass Digital Media. He earlier was vice president and general manager at Bitcentral, where he oversaw sales, marketing, product strategy, and business development; vice president, products and services, at Clearleap; vice president of product management at Pathfire; and manager of production services at Virage.

Early in Young's career, his experience working for major news organizations included the role of digital operation manager at ABC News, and he was an original team member of the newsroom production technology team at the Associated Press. Young earned his bachelor's degree in communications/broadcasting from Penn State University.

LTN Global Communications enables world-class content creation, monetization, and distribution through a unified, optimized, and highly automated end-to-end workflow built on its family of industry-best technologies. The company's modular service offering leverages LTN's fully managed network for peerless, IP-based live video delivery; Niles Media production services and media processing, backed by a 24/7 network operations center; Crystal technology for control, monitoring, ad insertion, and media transformation; and Make.TV's scalable, cloud-enabled video production platform for live and real-time video. With these unique technologies and resources, LTN brings its customers greater efficiency, agility, and creativity in delivering more content to more viewers.

