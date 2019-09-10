LTN Global Enters Agreement to Acquire Make.TV

Visit LTN Global at IBC2019, at the Make.TV Stand 14.A24

SAVAGE, Md. — Sept. 9, 2019 — LTN® Global, a world-leading provider of broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire Make.TV, developer of an innovative cloud-based service that enables content creators to access, curate, and publish live video streams to affiliates, social media, and OTT platforms.

Make.TV's cloud-based services let news, sports, esports, and entertainment producers manage complex workflows incorporating a wide array of video sources such as mobile devices, cameras, social media platforms, professional sources, and traditional broadcast infrastructure. With an intuitive, browser-based multiview user interface, customers can easily deliver video streams to broadcast platforms and affiliates, as well as to social media and OTT platforms such as Facebook Live, YouTube, and Twitch.

LTN's reliable and low-latency transport solution gives Make.TV customers the ability to distribute broadcast-quality live feeds. The combination of Make.TV and LTN services also enables customers to add transformation workflows such as closed captioning, transcoding, and graphics, as well as signaling and metadata for monetization and ad enablement, for both traditional broadcast and new digital platforms.

"The integration of Make.TV's cloud-based services into our managed IP production and transmission workflows gives customers even greater control and agility in executing live video creation, distribution, and monetization," said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman at LTN Global. "With a highly scalable, cloud-based live video platform, our customers can quickly and easily gain visibility into an unlimited number of real-time sources and turn this content into a revenue-generating asset, backed by the assurance of a fully managed service."

"Being part of LTN Global will significantly enhance the services we can provide to customers, who now can acquire, deliver, and curate content via the most advanced transport solution available," said Andreas Jacobi, CEO and co-founder of Make.TV. "In uniting these technologies, we can bring customers the benefit of considerable efficiencies and value-added workflows, allowing them to rapidly create and deliver more content to more viewers."

