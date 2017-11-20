Lowell Beckner Joins IMT Vislink as newsnet Product Manager

SARASOTA, FL, NOVEMBER 20, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced today that Lowell Beckner has joined its IMTVislink operations as product manager for the newsnet solution. In this role, Lowell will be responsible for establishing and maintaining key customer relationships at all levels as well as maintaining internal relationships with key business units responsible for creating the solutions on which he will advise. His key focus will be to work directly with clients to identify how their workflows can benefit from the implementation of the newsnet high bandwidth, bi-directional cellular news gathering enterprise ecosystem.

John Payne IV, president of IMT USA, said, "We are very pleased to add Lowell Beckner to our growing team. He will be responsible for being the 'voice of the customer' with our newsnet solution, building a bridge between broadcast news industry end-users and the internal departments at IMT Vislink. Lowell's extensive television engineering and production background give him considerable insights into the broadcaster's processes, and will be invaluable in our efforts to expand uptake of the newsnet solution."





Lowell Beckner said, "Being an early adopter of the benefits of IP technology for ENG operations, I am honored to join the team at IMT Vislink and am excited to present the benefits of the latest IP-based workflows and communications to news organizations all over the country."





Lowell Beckner's background includes substantial experience earned from holding director-level technical and engineering positions at numerous major broadcasting organizations. Most recently, he served at CTO at REN Media Group USA, Inc. Prior to that, he was director of engineering at WFTS-TV (Tampa, Florida), part of the Scripps Media organization. While there, he designed and built a technologically advanced, IP-based live vehicle that became the standard for all Scripps stations. He was also a member of the four-person Scripps Post-Spectrum Re-pack Team that facilitated the transition for 17 television stations within the group in the time period allowed by the FCC. Prior to that, he was director of operations & engineering at WTEV/WAWS (Jacksonville, FL), part of Bayshore Ventures/Cox Media Group, where he was responsible for the overall technical/operational management for the facility.





Previously, held positions including regional director of engineering at WSAV (Savannah, GA) and WCBD (Charleston, SC), director of operations & engineering at WCIV (Charleston, SC), chief engineer at WMBB-TV (Panama City, FL), and assistant chief engineer at WTVY-TV (Dothan, AL).





Among his professional affiliations, Lowell is a member of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE), the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association (AOPA) and the Association of Unmanned Aerial Videographers. He is also a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and has held key radio communications positions serving in the Joint Special Operations Command and the Joint Communications Unit, as well as the White House Communications Agency.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.





IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.





xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.





Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.





Cautionary Statement RegardingForward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.