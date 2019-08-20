Love Is in the Air for Riedel's Artist Intercom at the Electric Love Festival in Austria

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Aug. 20, 2019 — Riedel Communications supplied an extensive Artist-based communications backbone and provided on-site support for the Electric Love Festival, held in Austria July 4-6. Integrated with the Artist infrastructure, a Bolero wireless intercom system ensured clear communications for all mobile staff before, during, and after the four-day event. The festival, which has been held at the Salzburgring race course since 2013, is one of the largest electronic dance music events in Europe, this year hosting over 180,000 visitors and featuring nearly 160 artists.

Revolution Event GmbH, an Austrian-based full-service event management company, partnered with Riedel to ensure a smooth production. Throughout the four-day event, the Bolero wireless intercom provided clear and reliable communications for all mobile staff including sound, camera, and lighting crews and the show management team. Revolution Event deployed nearly 50 Bolero beltpacks to crew members, with only eight Bolero antennas providing full coverage throughout the vast, 18,500-square-meter venue. Bolero's ability to integrate easily and seamlessly with Artist components, including frames, keypanels, and SmartPanels, was a huge asset.

"At Revolution Event, we knew we could count on Bolero to guarantee optimal communications between all of our teams," said Hannes Schnappinger, Production Manager at Revolution Event. "Riedel's sophisticated wireless technology and Bolero's great range gave us unprecedented flexibility and mobility."

In the days prior to the event, Riedel teams installed more than 1,300 meters of fiber-optic cable to feed the Bolero signals into the central Artist matrix. All cables converged at the Event Control Center, the heart of the production, where Revolution Event staff supervised all teams with an RSP-2318 SmartPanel. A 12-camera OB van behind the main stage broadcast the entire event live over social media channels, with an additional 2300-Series SmartPanel onboard the OB unit helping to ensure the highest broadcast standards.

"Our partners at Revolution Event faced a very challenging infrastructure, with just one single road leading to and from the festival grounds. Seamless and reliable communication was essential for properly manage cabling and equipment in this bottleneck – and also to guarantee the safety of festival-goers," said Jürgen Diniz-Mallek, General Manager Austria and CEE at Riedel Communications. "With the reliable Artist and Bolero intercom systems and our experienced engineers by their side, Revolution Event succeeded in making this Electric Love Festival an amazing experience for everyone involved."

Photo Caption: Riedel supplied an extensive Artist-based communications backbone and provided on-site support for the Electric Love Festival.

