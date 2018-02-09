LOVE AFTER LOCKUP,’ FASTEST-GROWING NEW CABLE SERIES OF 2018, RENEWED FOR AN EXPANDED SECOND SEASON WEEKS AHEAD OF SEASON ONE FINALE

NEW YORK, NY – February 9, 2018 – WE tv announced today that its hit new series, “Love After Lockup” has been renewed for an expanded second season just four weeks into its initial 7-episode run. The fastest-growing new cable series for 2018 has grown audience every week since its premiere in women 25-54, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 – already up 86 percent among women 25-54 and 62 percent among adults 25-54 from the premiere in Nielsen live+3 ratings.

“Love After Lockup” and other WE tv originals have driven double-digit growth for WE tv in all key demographics from a year ago, remarkable performance in this competitive environment. The network in prime time live+3 Nielsen ratings is up 31 percent in adults 18-49 (#2 in all of ad-supported entertainment cable), 28 percent in women 18-49 (#3 in ad-supported entertainment cable) and 26 percent in adults 25-54 (#4 in ad-supported entertainment cable), year-over-year.

“The success of ‘Love After Lockup’ demonstrates that a great concept, executed well with characters and stories that resonate with viewers can still break through the clutter,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “The organic growth we’re seeing from week-to-week has been extremely encouraging and validates the potential we saw for this series from the beginning. We are so pleased to be moving ahead with an expanded second season as we head to the dramatic season one finale of a show we hope will do ‘10 to life’ on WE tv.”

WE tv airs new episodes of “Love After Lockup” at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Fridays. The second season is planned for 10 episodes in 2019.

“Love After Lockup” follows six couples who share the emotional journey of being united for the first time after years of supervised visits, recorded phone calls, and handwritten letters, as they transition from love with one partner behind bars to daily life together and, maybe, a trip to the marriage altar.

Even before the show premiered, its preview trailer went viral online, generating more than 2 million views in the weeks leading into premiere.

From the producers of the hit show “90 Day Fiancé,” the series introduced the couples as they prepared for the big release day - and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, viewers watched as they experienced several “firsts” including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp and Dan Adler. Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and David Stefanou are Executive Producers for WE tv.

Source: Nielsen; Fastest-Growing New Series based on Ad-Supported Cable Ent. programs; L+3; P25-54 & W25-54; growth from first episode to most recent for new shows that began in 2018; 01/01/18-02/04/18; regular ssn prems only; Year-Over-Year = L+3, Mo-Su, 8P-11P, strict daypart; 12/26/16-02/05/16 v. 01/01/18-02/04/18.

