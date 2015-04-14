Louisiana Public Broadcasting to Replace Aging Automation System With Harmonic Polaris Automation

New Harmonic Media Server and Automation Offer Quality, Flexibility and Efficiency Gains With Low TCO for Centralized Playout of Six PBS Stations

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 13, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) has chosen the Harmonic Polaris(TM) multichannel playout automation system to automate playout for its six PBS stations across the state, from its Baton Rouge headquarters. The Harmonic solution, which includes a new Spectrum(TM) media server system along with Polaris, will replace an aging automation system nearing end-of-life.

"As a public broadcaster and publicly funded organization, LPB has long relied on smart investments in innovative technology to provide programming that is intelligent, informative, educational and entertaining," said Beth Courtney, president and CEO at LPB. "We have used Harmonic Spectrum server systems successfully for the past nine years, and we look forward to taking further advantage of Harmonic's expertise and innovation to realize powerful functionality while keeping total cost of ownership low."

Polaris from Harmonic delivers powerful, scalable playout automation for one to hundreds of Spectrum ingest and playout channels, combining architectural flexibility, exceptional system resiliency and extensibility to meet the evolving needs of today's rapidly changing media environments. Possessing powerful channel-in-a-box capabilities, the high-density Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system enables the keying of multilayer graphics and dynamic text over playback or live video to produce rich on-air looks. Harmonic worked closely with LPB to validate the solution, and the company will continue to provide extensive support through installation and commissioning of the playout solution.

"Polaris will support a seamless transition off an aging system and bring LPB new operational efficiencies, as well as the high quality and stability for which Harmonic products are known," said George Stromeyer, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Harmonic. "The robust capabilities of the complete Harmonic solution will ensure that LPB can continue to maximize its investment and resources in delivering quality programming across Louisiana."

At booth SU1210 during the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive line of market-leading solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, pay TV and new media environments. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

