Lori Loughlin Begins Production On ‘Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters,’ A Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Movie Premiering in October

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries proudly announces the start of production in Vancouver, Canada of "Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters,” a two-hour Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Movie World Premiere starring Lori Loughlin (“When Calls the Heart,” “90210”). The thrilling contemporary mystery, set for an October premiere, will be part of the network’s all new, Original Mystery Wheel Franchise, kicking off the exciting launch of the rebranded network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (previously Hallmark Movie Channel). Steve Bacic (“When Calls the Heart”) and Sarah Strange (“Motive”) also star in the film, which is the second in the “Garage Sale Mystery” movie series starring Loughlin as a sleuthing yard sale treasure hunter who uses her keen eye to solve crimes. The “Garage Sale Mystery” movies are based on the book by bestselling author Suzi Weinert.

“A beloved member of the Crown Media family, Lori Loughlin is a fan favorite with our audience and we’re delighted to continue working with her on the next film in the ‘Garage Sale Mystery’ movie series,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “Her exceptional talent and contagious spirit on screen will keep viewers coming back for more as they tune into to another mystery only Jennifer Shannon can solve.”

Jennifer Shannon (Loughlin) has a gift for finding rare treasures hidden in garage sales that she can resell at her consignment store, Rags to Riches. But her keen eye for finding valuables also gets her involved in the criminal investigations that happen at the very second-hand sales she frequents. When Jennifer’s friend and self-storage facility owner Martin (Michael Kopsa) turns up murdered—just hours after auctioning off an abandoned storage unit full of unique items to Jennifer—she is immediately pulled on the case as a key eyewitness. Working with Detective Lynwood (Kevin O’Grady), Jennifer helps single out a disgruntled customer as the prime suspect, while she and her business partner, Danielle (Strange), sift through boxes from the auction. As her husband Jason (Bacic) worries about her safety, Jennifer starts to get over her head when there is a break-in at her store, and a run-in with Martin’s angry wife. Then, Jennifer and Danielle discover their new merchandise contains the sparkly evidence they needed all along to nail the surprising real culprit, and they must race to save a life—and put their own on the line.

“Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters” is a Bargain Street Productions II Ltd. Production. Jonathan Axelrod, Harvey Kahn, Alan Ett and Peter DeLuise are the executive producers. Peter DeLuise directs from a script by Walter Klenhard based on the novel Garage Sale Stalker by Suzi Weinert.

Recently rebranded from Hallmark Movie Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is a 24-hour digital cable network featuring a unique mix of original movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres. The network is also home to annual holiday programming franchise, the Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas, as well as presentations from the award-winning Hallmark Hall of Fame library. One of television’s leading destinations for compelling family-friendly entertainment, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries can be seen in 54 million homes in SD (Standard Definition) and HD (High Definition) and remains one of the fastest-growing networks in cable. Along with sister network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is the second linear channel from Crown Media Holdings, Inc.

