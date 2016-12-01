LOGO TAPS THE ADVOCATE AND OUT MAGAZINES’ MATTHEW BREEN FOR EDITORIAL DIRECTOR

Logo, the Emmy® award-winning and leading entertainment brand inspired by the LGBTQ community, today announced that Matthew Breen would be joining the network as Editorial Director. Breen comes to Logo from The Advocate and Out magazines, where he served as editor-in-chief and deputy editor, respectively. He will report to Sarah DeFilippis, Vice President of Connected Content at Logo/VH1 where he’ll be responsible for leading the editorial strategy for New Now Next, Logo’s home for the latest in pop culture, music, movies, TV, news and more, as well as the network’s digital properties.

“Matthew is one of the leading voices in journalism covering the intersection of culture, entertainment and politics that concern the LGBTQ community,” said DeFilippis. “His guidance will continue the tremendous growth we’ve seen across our editorial properties and we are thrilled to have him join the team.”

As editor-in-chief of The Advocate and deputy editor of Out, Breen oversaw the world’s preeminent destinations for news and culture affecting the LGBTQ community. In his tenure at The Advocate, Breen oversaw the transformation of the publication from a biweekly newsmagazine to a multimedia brand. At Out he directed several years of the prestigious OUT100, Hot List, and Power 50 tent pole issues for the premier gay men’s fashion and culture magazine.

“I have seen Logo grow exponentially over the years and I am very excited to take part in its evolution,” said Breen. “Our rights, our dignity, and our very lives truly hang in the balance at this challenging crossroads in our history. I am proud to have the opportunity to share stories that inform, inspire, entertain, and empower the LGBTQ community and our allies. And I am committed to the absolute necessity of our queer media.”

Prior to his EIC and deputy editor roles at The Advocate and Out magazines, Breen served as editorial director for Here Media, where he directed the editorial content of The Advocate, Advocate.com, SheWired, HIV PLUSmagazine, HIVPlusMag.com, OutTraveler.com, and Gay.net. Breen oversaw a Washington, D.C., bureau launch, placing an Advocate reporter in White House Briefing Room, and launched online verticals on health, religion, elections, marriage, finance, among others.