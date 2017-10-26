LMT Launches Multiscreen TV Services With Broadpeak Solutions

RENNES, France — Oct. 26, 2017 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for pay TV operators and content providers worldwide, today announced that Latvian telco operator Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) has deployed a comprehensive Broadpeak solution to support its new live, on-demand, and catch-up TV services. Hannu Pro provided expertise in systems integration to streamline the launch of the new services. Broadpeak's multiscreen solution includes CDN and video systems that ensure a superior quality of experience (QoE) on any screen for LMT subscribers.



"Launching a IPTV multiscreen TV service to complement our existing 4G mobile offering will give us an edge in the marketplace. However, coming from a wireless background, it was important we partner with a leader in multiscreen deployments," said Edgars Goncars, content development manager at LMT. "Broadpeak's CDN and server solutions give us peace of mind that the highest quality content is always delivered to our customers."



Broadpeak's BkS350 origin packager and BkS400 cache servers deliver video content via adaptive bit rate technology, guaranteeing a high level of video quality. Using the servers, LMT can package encoded content, on the fly, in multiple adaptive bitrate formats (e.g., Apple® HLS, Microsoft® Smooth Streaming, Adobe® HDS, and MPEG-DASH) to address the wide range of players and devices that exist today. The presence of a local cache removes any contention point that could impact the traffic between the origin server and the edge network, improving QoS and QoE by streaming higher video profiles more frequently.



Utilizing Broadpeak's BkM100 Video Delivery Mediator, LMT can effectively manage security, load balancing, and failover tasks. The BkM100 system continuously monitors the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns to deliver VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner.



Broadpeak's BkM100 also allows LMT to dynamically offload peak traffic to a third-party CDN, in the event the onsite CDN reaches maximum capacity. This capability is especially useful during live events with a large viewing audience.



"When a telecom operator decides to launch a IPTV multiscreen TV service, it's essential that they deliver a high quality of experience and service; offer advanced features like catch-up TV; and support a broad range of device types, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "LMT chose Broadpeak due to the comprehensive and flexible range of CDN and server solutions we provide. Between the presence of local cache and origin servers, on-the-fly packaging, and the ability to offload traffic to an external CDN when necessary, Broadpeak's solutions allow LMT to provide the best possible QoE on every screen."



About LMT (www.lmt.lv)

LMT is the largest mobile communications operator in Latvia in terms of customers, turnover, and network coverage, and having the most extensive customer service network. As a market innovations leader, LMT already provides a full spectrum high-quality telecommunications services — voice communications, unlimited high speed mobile internet, and mobile TV LMT Straume and LMT Home smart TV. Jointly with new companies of different sectors, LMT develops innovative solutions for daily, work-related, and urban needs. Projects for the development of space exploration, self-driving cars, drones, and computer vision solutions have been launched. According to a recent survey by the international telco competitiveness specialist Tefficient, Latvia — reaching on average 5 GB per single SIM — is one of the leaders in mobile data usage worldwide.



About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



