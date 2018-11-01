LMG Adds Riedel's Bolero and Artist to Rental Portfolio for Comprehensive, Integrated, and Reliable Communications

BURBANK, Calif. — Nov. 1, 2018 — The Show Technology division of LMG, a large U.S. provider of audiovisual equipment, solutions, and support, has added a Riedel Communications' Artist 64 digital matrix intercom frame and Bolero DECT-based wireless intercom to its rental equipment inventory. With a national reputation of going beyond technology to provide innovative audiovisual solutions, LMG will leverage the seamless integration of Bolero and Artist to deliver comprehensive and crystal-clear communications to productions of all sizes.

LMG will deploy its initial purchase of 10 Bolero beltpacks in stand-alone mode for smaller live events and will integrate the wireless intercom with an Artist 64 mainframe for larger corporate projects and high-profile live productions, such as awards broadcasts.

"At LMG, we're committed to offering our clients the absolute state of the art in communications solutions. We know we can count on quality products from Riedel, so it was an easy decision to bring in Bolero and an additional Artist frame," said Shane Smith, Director of Audio Services, LMG. "Our testing at Nationwide Arena convinced us that Bolero is, hands-down, the best intercom solution on the market today. It worked flawlessly, and we had absolutely no issues with dropouts or poor audio quality."

A key deciding factor for LMG's choice of Bolero was its ability to support challenging RF environments through Riedel-exclusive ADR (Advanced DECT Receiver) technology, a diversity receiver technology specifically designed to reduce sensitivity to multipath RF reflections. With more efficient use of RF spectrum, each Bolero antenna is able to support twice the number of beltpacks as other DECT-based systems.

"Bolero is an invaluable tool in our arsenal, particularly when we're faced with RF challenges in large and complex venues. Plus, customers love the sound, look, and feel of Bolero," Smith added. "We also appreciate how fast and easy it is to get up and running, even with large deployments. With Bolero's near-field communication (NFC) technology, you register a beltpack simply by touching it to the antenna. For one recent event, we were completely ready to go with 40 Bolero beltpacks in a single afternoon — a huge time savings over previous systems we've used."

Joyce Bente, President and CEO, Riedel North America, commented, "LMG is a longtime Riedel customer, and its choice of Artist and Bolero is a powerful endorsement of our communications solutions. Bolero is an ideal rental product because of its easy Artist integration and its ability to handle productions of any type and size. Add in its ease of use, robust RF performance, and great sound, and you have a winning solution for large rental houses such as LMG."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, CA with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 500 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/181101Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_LMG-Bolero-Images.zip

Description of Photos: LMG has added Riedel's Bolero and Artist to its rental portfolio.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@LMG_BeyondTech%20Adds%20@RIEDELnet%20Bolero%20and%20Artist%20to%20Rental%20Portfolio%20for%20Comprehensive,%20Integrated,%20and%20Reliable%20Comms%20-%20http://bit.ly/2qjBTjm

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google+: https://plus.google.com/111467633812794037948/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications