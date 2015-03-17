Lizette Carbajal Named Vice President of Community Relations for Telemundo 52

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – (March 17, 2015) – Telemundo 52 Los Angeles / KVEA today announced that Lizette Carbajal has been named Vice President of Community Relations. In this role, Carbajal will be responsible for spearheading the station’s community relations initiatives with Los Angeles-area community organizations to foster awareness about issues of importance to the station’s viewers and continue KVEA’s commitment to the Hispanic communities it serves. Carbajal will also be responsible for executing the station’s public relations efforts.

“Our station is not only committed to providing excellent journalism through our local newscasts and programming, we are dedicated to helping our communities prosper by fostering awareness about issues of importance to them and in partnership with community organizations,” said Celia Chavez, President and General Manager, Telemundo 52. “With over 15 years of community and public relations experience, Lizette’s vast experience working in our diverse and complex market will help our station further strengthen its roots in the communities we serve.”

Before joining Telemundo 52, Carbajal worked as Manager of Community Education and Outreach at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), the nation’s largest natural gas distribution utility, from 2006 to 2015. While at SoCalGas, Carbajal developed a public outreach model to serve the utility’s 20.9 million consumers. Before this, she worked at Conexión PR from 2003 to 2006 as Group Account Supervisor, where she managed national public relations campaigns that targeted the U.S. Hispanic market.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona and resides in Fullerton, California.

Telemundo 52 / KVEA is Telemundo’s West Coast flagship television station, serving the Spanish-speaking community in the Los Angeles market. Owned by NBCUniversal, Telemundo 52 has been delivering local news, information and entertainment to viewers throughout Southern California for nearly 30 years, reaching approximately 10 million viewers in five counties. Viewers turn to Telemundo 52 for breaking news, weather and sports headlines across a variety of platforms, including online at Telemundo52.com and via mobile and social media channels. Today, Telemundo 52 produces more than 20 hours of local news and programming each week and demonstrates its commitment to the community by cultivating local partnerships and capturing the diversity of Southern California.