LIVEU NAB 2015 PREVIEW

LiveU booth #SU4405

LiveU, the pioneer and leader in IP-based live video services and broadcast solutions for acquisition, management and distribution, will present a complete range of broadcast video devices and workflow solutions at NAB 2015, including:

US Debut for LiveU’s New LU200 and Collaboration with Panasonic

For the first time in the US, LiveU will showcase its recently launched LU200 ultra-small newsgathering device. The LU200 offers a highly attractive price, performance and form-factor for live video transmission, expanding LiveU’s product portfolio. The LU200 opens new live coverage opportunities, enabling every field camera to be equipped with a bonding uplink unit.

Weighing just over 1lb (500g), the LU200 is available in a pouch or camera-mount configuration, providing two built-in modems with powerful integrated antennas in a bonded solution suitable for any video professional. The flexible LU200 can also serve as a standalone video encoder with satellite integration functionality, or be used as a LiveU DataBridge mobile hotspot for all IP applications in the field. The LU200 supports two 4G LTE/3G modems together with Wi-Fi and LAN connections and includes LiveU’s proprietary antenna modules for extra resiliency.

At NAB2015, LiveU will also be presenting the latest stage of its strategic collaboration with Panasonic to connect camera and cloud, presenting an end-to-end solution enabling P2HD series camera recorders to connect directly to the LiveU Central system (more below) and its cloud-based services for live transmission.

Also on show:

LU500 – LiveU will demonstrate its LU500, the ultimate combination of high-performance and portability for cellular uplink, and four-time award winner in 2014.

The LU500 benefits from a small form-factor combined with exceptional functionality. Weighing approximately 2.2lbs (1kg), the unit is powered by LiveU’s new multi-processor, video encoding engine and fourth-generation patented bonding algorithms, with up to 13 network connections.

LiveU Central+ – LiveU will present its enhanced cloud-based management and video distribution system. This powerful tool enables fleets of units to be centrally controlled using geo-location capabilities, alongside a host of other management options. Footage can be effortlessly introduced to a back-end broadcast environment, creating a powerful content network.

Coming Soon…

In addition, LiveU will be unveiling a new service for optimizing broadcasters’ content workflow from the field. Stay tuned for more details!

