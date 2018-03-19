Live X Embraces Vinten Vantage and μVRC Controller

LONDON — March 15, 2018 — Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand and a world leader in manual and robotic camera support systems, today announced that Live X, a full-service video production company based in New York City, has adopted the Vantage robotic camera head paired with the μVRC (microVRC) controller. Working together, Vantage and μVRC offer a complete pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) solution that aligns with Live X's technology and creative vision.



In a compact and lightweight form factor, the Vinten Vantage enables broadcast-quality video and superior motion control at the same price point as a traditional PTZ camera head. By supporting a wide range of traditional studio POV as well as cine and pro-video camcorders from a variety of manufacturers, including Canon and Sony, the Vantage gives Live X the freedom to choose the camera and lens that best meet the requirements of each project.



"The latest and most innovative technologies are critical to our work, and that goes right down to our camera support gear. Of course, Vinten is a brand that needs no introduction in that area, and we have no fewer than 10 Vinten tripods in our operation," said Corey Behnke, lead producer and co-founder, Live X. "The Vantage/µVRC system packages that world-class Vinten engineering in a compact and affordable robotic solution that gives us even more freedom to push the creative boundaries of live streaming."



Live X is well known for its experience in delivering platform-agnostic, high-profile live streams such as the Democratic National Convention, and Behnke originated the New Year's Eve live webcast from Times Square in 2009 — a show he has been doing for 17 consecutive years. Among the company's current clients are Vox Media and Daily Burn 365, for which a six-person team produces two concurrent web-based, live fitness shows every morning.



Live X uses the Vantage/μVRC regularly with a range of cameras — including Sony PMW-300s and Sony FS5s, Blackmagic Micro Studio cameras, and Ursa Mini Pros — that support the company's 12G-SDI architecture for 4K streaming. For niche projects, such as a recent shoot for a fashion brand, the Live X team has also used the Vantage with specialized cameras such as a Canon C300 cinematic camcorder or a DSLR. With the Vantage head providing a common PTZ platform, Live X can convert any of these cameras instantly into a robotic setup, removing the staff learning curve each time a different camera is used.



"The ability to interchange cameras is one of the things we love most about the Vantage. It means we can accommodate our clients' camera choices and associated requirements for image quality," Behnke added. "And controlled by the μVRC, the Vantage provides exceptionally smooth camera movements. We've gone from having to do movement off-shot with the PTZs to adding in creative movement such as simultaneous panning and zooming using the Vantage. The µVRC's touch screen gives access to a rich array of features like camera select, pre-set shots, essential shading, color matching, playback, and integration with third-party video switchers."



Neil Gardner, global product manager, Vinten Automation, commented, "With its memorable and captivating live broadcasts and streaming events for global brand leaders, Live X has refined the craft of live streaming. The Live X deployment of our Vantage/μVRC combo is a showcase for its extreme versatility; for instance, they have mounted three Vantages to tripods that can be moved around in many different configurations in the studio. We're excited that Live X is now planning to expand its Vantage inventory for use in remote productions."



