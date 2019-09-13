Live Sports Get Personalized with Harmonic, Google and 3SS

Visit Harmonic at IBC2019, Stand 1.B20

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 12, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), in collaboration with Google and 3SS, has created an integrated OTT and broadcast live sports workflow on Android TV™, delivering essential tailored features such as picture-in-picture, multi-view and personalized mosaic. At IBC2019, on Harmonic Stand 1.B20 and Google Stand 14.E02, the companies will demonstrate how pay-TV operators can now deliver personalized, low-latency live sports experiences on OTT and hybrid set-top boxes (STBs) using Harmonic's VOS® cloud-native live video platform, a powerful UHD STB and the 3READY custom launcher application from 3SS.

The demo incorporates Harmonic's containerized VOS software platform, spanning content preparation through origin server, hosted on Google Cloud Platform. Enabling unified OTT and broadcast delivery workflows, the VOS platform ensures low latency and exceptional picture quality for all multistream applications, improving the live sports experience.

"Personalized experiences are common in OTT sports environments, and it's time to bridge the gap between the OTT and broadcast worlds," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, Video Business, at Harmonic. "This tailored live sports OTT and linear experience on Android TV is a breakthrough in our industry, made possible thanks to a unique cloud-native live video platform provided by Harmonic, a powerful UHD STB powered by Android TV and an intuitive user experience enabled by 3SS."

"The customer need for live sports is super simple. It has to be live and in best quality. The reality is that OTT live streams typically have a latency between 30-90 seconds and are often far from ultra-high quality." said Pierre Donath, chief product officer at 3SS. "Together with Harmonic, we challenged what's possible and created the next level of OTT live sports and personalized linear experience by combining our industry-leading technologies powered by Android TV."

Harmonic will demonstrate its hybrid OTT and broadcast solutions at IBC2019, Sept. 13-17, in Amsterdam at Stand 1.B20. Additionally, at the Google booth, Stand 14.E01, Harmonic's vice president of video strategy, Thierry Fautier, will present "Enhancing Live Sport Experience with Harmonic on Android TV" on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. and will show off VOS360 SaaS running on Google Cloud throughout the show. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

