LIVE PROGRAMMING FEED AND EMBEDDABLE WEBCAST OFEARTH’S CALL CELEBRATION IN ASPEN ON MAY 18

This live program feed from the inaugural Earth’s Call celebration at the Benedict Music Tent in Aspen, Colorado, will feature world-famous musicians and scientists putting the focus on climate-change solutions. Grammy-winning artists Patti LaBelle (“If You Only Knew,” “New Attitude”), Colbie Caillat (“Brighter Than the Sun,” “Realize”), Ladysmith Black Mambazo (South African male choral group), Mickey Hart (percussionist and musicologist, Grateful Dead drummer) and Anthony Hamilton (“Freedom,” “Comin’ From Where I’m From”), plus the Earth’s Symphony Orchestra (led by Grammy-winning conductor Cheche Alara) and others will perform, inspiring others to support the effort. The program will also include inspirational talks from messengers of conscience, and immersive visual effects produced by Batwin + Robin. This clean, uninterrupted feed (no commercials, voiceover or bug) will be provided free of charge to media organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their use in creating television programming relating to the event (please credit Courtesy: Earth’s Call). A full run-of-show, including performance times, will be available prior to the event.

This concert event will anchor a three-day immersive experience of sight and sound in Aspen, celebrating the launch of Earth’s Call, a new nonprofit organization that finds and funds innovative solutions to fight the climate crisis. The invite-only weekend will convene world-famous musicians, environmental experts and youth leaders to “answer Earth’s Call” and draw attention to world-saving ideas. Earth’s Call passionately supports such ideas through unique collaborations and partnerships, and it has already committed more than $50 million to such efforts. Additional information about the foundation and event is available at www.supportearthscall.org.

