LIVE from LDI 2016: AV Stumpfl appoints Zanim8tion

AV Stumpfl®, the Austrian media server, control system and projection screen manufacturer, appoints Orlando, FL-based Zanim8tion as dealer and integration partner to its growing partner network. Kevin Zevchik, founder & president of Zanim8tion has 13 years of experience in using and representing AV Stumpfl products across North America.

Zanim8tion specialises in media and show control and design and provides programming services, tech support and training to clients on AV Stumpfl equipment.

Kevin Zevchik has long used AV Stumpfl products in projects, their main software architecture being the AV Stumpfl Wings Vioso and Avio platform, and the Wings Engine range of media servers. Wings Vioso and the Avio platform have been used in Zanim8tion’s previous projects, which include Avatar™: Discover Pandora traveling exhibit, the new US Bank Minnesota Vikings Stadium – EcoLab Sponsored Areas, One Palm Residences and Aloft Hotel Digital Courtyard, and of course the T-Rex Café - Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Zanim8tion has also provided programming services for such live events for: Google, AOL NewFronts, Nissan America, The Learning Show, The New York Times, and many others.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

T-Rex Cafe

Kevin Zevchik, said: “I have used AV Stumpfl almost exclusively for 13 years in projects all over North America. Now Zanim8tion is a premiere integration stop for AV Stumpfl and we continue to ‘wow’ our customers with versatility, functionality and performance.”

Zanim8tion is proud to be part of the growing network of AV Stumpfl Partners in the United States offering full consulting services, pre-project planning, specification and will be involved in a project all the way up to installation. Alternatively, they can also provide just product solutions.

Horst Damoser, Business Developer at AV Stumpfl, said: “We are very happy to be expanding our company’s international presence in North America which is traditionally a large-scale and innovative market for our kind of products. Zanim8tion is part of our strong global network reselling and integrating our products and utilizing them in incredible projects.”

Zanim8tion will present All Things Video Codecs, Colors, FPS and Compression vs Uncompressed at 09:00-10:30 on Saturday 22 October 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center at LDI 2016 with AV Stumpfl. Sign up at: http://www.ldishow.com/ldi16/Public/SessionDetails.aspx?FromPage=Speakers.aspx&SessionID=1016090&nav=true&Role=U'

